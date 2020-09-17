Analysis: Almost 10 million Brits under some form of lockdown

17 September 2020, 15:52

File photo: People walk on the street in central Bolton, Greater Manchester
File photo: People walk on the street in central Bolton, Greater Manchester. Picture: PA
Matthew Thompson

By Matthew Thompson

There are now approximately 9,914,500 people under some form of lockdown in the UK, according to LBC analysis.

That is 15 per cent of the population, and includes parts of all 4 nations.

We analysed the most up to date ONS population estimates for each of the regions facing some form of coronavirus restrictions.

There is now a patchwork of different local rules that apply across areas of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

New curfew rules were announced today for parts of the North East of England, including Northumberland, Newcastle, Sunderland, North and South Tyneside, Gateshead and County Durham. They will take effect from September 19.

In the Midlands, households in Birmingham, Solihull and Sandwell are not allowed to mix.

Similar restrictions are in place in parts of Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire, where you cannot meet people from outside your household in an indoor setting.

Whereas in Oldham, Blackburn and Darwen, and Pendle, people should not meet with those in another household in their home or garden.

In Leicester, households cannot mix indoors, but can do so outside.

In Bolton, restrictions apply to care homes, and pubs and restaurants must close between 10pm and 5am.

In Wales, people in Rhondda Cynon Taf cannot leave the area without a reasonable excuse, households cannot mix indoors, and pubs and restaurants must close by 11pm.

In Caerphilly, you also cannot leave without an excuse, nor should you meet anyone from another household indoors.

In Scotland, households cannot mix inside in Glasgow, East Renfrewshire, Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire.

And in Northern Ireland, those in Belfast, Ballymena and those in certain postcodes cannot visit each other’s homes.

