Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak 'rushed to hospital' in Mexico after 'possible stroke'

9 November 2023, 16:30

Steve Wozniak
Steve Wozniak. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has been rushed to hospital in Mexico after a 'possible stroke'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Wozniak was due to deliver a speech at the World Business Forum (WBF) conference in Mexico City when he fainted, local media reported.

He collapsed at around 3pm on Wednesday ahead of his talk, which was set to take place at around 4.20pm, according to CNN.

The 73-year-old, who is worth over $100 million, is understood to have told his wife he was "feeling strange" and she allegedly insisted he go to the hospital.

Members of his team are reportedly flying to Mexico City to check in on him and could fly him back to the US.

Read more: Son and wife jailed after swindling elderly parents out of £117,000 - leaving them with 28p in their bank account

Read more: Fury as shopper filmed berating poppy seller in Northern Ireland saying they are ‘badges for murderers’

Mr Wozniak is a Silicon Valley veteran who co-founded Apple with the late Steve Jobs in 1976 after they met at college. They invented the first Apple computer.

Apple went on to become the most valuable company in the world.

But the co-founder said in 2018 that building computers was never for the money.

"I was never into money in any way - finance - to this day I have never used Apple stock app, I don't buy and sell stock," he said.

"I don't want that kind of care in my life. Part of my happiness is not to have worries."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Paramedics cover the view of an ambulance at the scene of the shooting in Madrid

Veteran Spanish conservative politician shot in face in Madrid street

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel

UK 'didn't have capability to stop coronavirus at the border', former Home Secretary Priti Patel tells Covid Inquiry

Luis Manuel Díaz is reported to be in good health.

Liverpool star Luis Díaz' dad freed by Colombian guerrillas after 12 days in captivity

Smoke from shelling rises above the Gaza Strip

Israel ‘agrees four-hour daily humanitarian pauses so civilians can flee Gaza’

Police officers at the school in Offenburg, Germany

Teenager ‘suspected of killing fellow student with a weapon at German school’

45-year-old Benjamin Agyemang,

'I wasn't allowed to speak to anybody': Teenager kept in south London flat for years by musician who sold girls for sex

The video has now been viewed over 4.1 million times.

London TikToker stages 'embarrassing' stunt in busy A&E, throwing herself on the floor and screaming 'I'm dying'

It does not mean a full ceasefire will come into effect

Israel to begin four-hour 'humanitarian pauses' in northern Gaza each day, White House confirms

Police are investigating the shooting

Veteran Spanish politician ambushed and shot in the face in Madrid, authorities say

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, shakes hands with US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg in Kyiv on Wednesday

Russian missile hits Liberia-flagged ship in Ukraine’s main Black Sea port

Police officers outside the school school in Offenburg, Germany

Pupil suspected of badly injuring another with weapon at German school

At least 26 percent of women binge drink at least once a month

'It's poison': Mum 'hit rock bottom after driving drunk with kids in car' as UK women named world's worst binge drinkers

The first codes focus on illegal materials online, including sexual child abuse material, grooming content and fraud.

New rules unveiled to protect young children on social media under the Online Safety Act

Ashling Murphy was killed while on a run in January 2022.

Man, 33, guilty of murdering Irish school teacher Ashling Murphy as she went for run by canal

A wounded boy is carried after an Israeli strike in Deir Al-Balah, southern Gaza Strip, on Thursday

Israeli strikes pound Gaza City after tens of thousands flee

Sixteen people were arrested during the series of dawn raids on Merseyside

Sixteen arrests and machine gun seized as police launch dawn crackdown on gangs in Merseyside

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Earl and Countess of Devon have announced that they are seeking a divorce

Baywatch star divorces Earl of Devon after admitting she ‘underestimated’ life as an aristocrat
The jab has been approved for use in the UK for weight loss.

‘King Kong’ of weight loss jabs given go-ahead for use in UK in bid to tackle obesity

Suella Braverman has been accused of fuelling extremism

PM has 'full confidence' in Suella Braverman after comments accusing Met police of bias over protests
45-year-old Benjamin Agyemang,

Musician who sold teenage girls for sex after promising them a modelling career jailed for 13 years
Gary Mansell (left) and Diane Mansell (right).

Son and wife jailed after swindling elderly parents out of £117,000 - leaving them with 28p in their bank account
Autumn weather September 10th 2023

Last 12 months on Earth were ‘hottest on record’

A motorist shot dead two environmental protesters blocking a road in Panama

Driver, 77, arrested after being filmed shooting dead two eco-protesters blocking road

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock places flowers at The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, known as Holocaust Memorial, in Berlin to commemorate on the 85th anniversary of the November 1

Germans commemorate Kristallnacht terror as antisemitism is on the rise again

The house has mouldy walls and a hole in the roof - but is on the market for almost £700k.

Mouldy walls and a hole in the roof - three bed London house goes on the market for £695,000
The pensioner was confronted while selling poppies in Tesco

Fury as shopper filmed berating poppy seller in Northern Ireland saying they are ‘badges for murderers’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks
This is not the first time Harry and Meghan have been parodied in a cartoon.

'What the deuce?': Meghan and Harry brand Family Guy parody as a 'totally unfair outrageous slur'
Prince William has vowed to "bring real change"

Prince William vows to go a 'step further' than his family and 'bring real change'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches
Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit