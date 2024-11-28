Arizona man charged after 'threatening to kill Donald Trump' and family in series of 'sinister' videos

Arizona man charged after 'threatening to kill Donald Trump' and family in series of 'sinister' videos. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An Arizona man has been charged after 'threatening to kill' Donald Trump and his family in a series of dark videos, featuring a host of weapons including rifles, shotguns and an AR-15.

Manuel Tamayo-Torres was arrested on Monday in southern California, accused of uploading the videos to social media that made direct "threats against the president-elect".

The court filing outlines how the videos were posted on a "near-daily basis", exhibiting escalating levels of threatened violence against the 78-year-old president-elect - listed as "Individual 1".

"You're gonna die, your son's gonna die," the accused told the camera in one recently uploaded video. "Your whole family is going to die."

Another rant saw him declare of Trump: "This is reality for you now. This is the only reality you have in your future, dying."

"Secret Service, FBI, CIA and the military are all defenseless," he added.

Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump walking on stage applauding the crowd near the American Flag. Picture: Alamy

One videos, posted from Glendale, Arizona, on 23 August, eerily coincided with a Mr Trump held in the city, the court papers reveal.

Another video, posted on 13 November, shows Tamayo-Torres threatening to shoot the president-elect before holding up "what appears to be a white AR-15 style rifle with a 30-round magazine inserted into it," according to officials.

In a video posted on 21 November, Tamayo-Torres said Mr Trump's "whole family is going to die".

The video allegedly declared: "You're Caucasian nothing. You'll earn nothing. Aryan money, that's all you have."

"You're a low-life scum. I'll spit in your f****** face motherf*****, and if they give me a chance, I'm going to f****** bury you myself."

It follows a series of threats made against Trump's inner circle, including bomb threats to the home of Trump's pick for attorney gnereal.

Former President DONALD TRUMP, a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination,, waves goodbye to the crowd that gathered at South Texas International Airport where he held a quick fly in-fly out campaign rally. Pool photo by Delcia Lopez. Picture: Alamy

'Several' members of Donald Trump’s top team are said to have been targeted in a series of threats linked to their home addresses, a Trump spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

However, it's believed that VIPs currently protected by the US Secret Service - including Trump himself and the Vice President-elect JD Vance - were not subject to bomb threats.