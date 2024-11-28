Arizona man charged after 'threatening to kill Donald Trump' and family in series of 'sinister' videos

28 November 2024, 08:28

Arizona man charged after 'threatening to kill Donald Trump' and family in series of 'sinister' videos
Arizona man charged after 'threatening to kill Donald Trump' and family in series of 'sinister' videos. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An Arizona man has been charged after 'threatening to kill' Donald Trump and his family in a series of dark videos, featuring a host of weapons including rifles, shotguns and an AR-15.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Manuel Tamayo-Torres was arrested on Monday in southern California, accused of uploading the videos to social media that made direct "threats against the president-elect".

The court filing outlines how the videos were posted on a "near-daily basis", exhibiting escalating levels of threatened violence against the 78-year-old president-elect - listed as "Individual 1".

"You're gonna die, your son's gonna die," the accused told the camera in one recently uploaded video. "Your whole family is going to die."

Another rant saw him declare of Trump: "This is reality for you now. This is the only reality you have in your future, dying."

"Secret Service, FBI, CIA and the military are all defenseless," he added.

Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump walking on stage applauding the crowd near the American Flag.
Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump walking on stage applauding the crowd near the American Flag. Picture: Alamy

One videos, posted from Glendale, Arizona, on 23 August, eerily coincided with a Mr Trump held in the city, the court papers reveal.

Another video, posted on 13 November, shows Tamayo-Torres threatening to shoot the president-elect before holding up "what appears to be a white AR-15 style rifle with a 30-round magazine inserted into it," according to officials.

Read more: 'Nearly a dozen' members of Trump’s top team targeted with bomb threats at family homes

Read more: Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine's energy and water supplies, as residents urged to seek shelter

In a video posted on 21 November, Tamayo-Torres said Mr Trump's "whole family is going to die".

The video allegedly declared: "You're Caucasian nothing. You'll earn nothing. Aryan money, that's all you have."

"You're a low-life scum. I'll spit in your f****** face motherf*****, and if they give me a chance, I'm going to f****** bury you myself."

It follows a series of threats made against Trump's inner circle, including bomb threats to the home of Trump's pick for attorney gnereal.

Former President DONALD TRUMP, a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination,, waves goodbye to the crowd that gathered at South Texas International Airport where he held a quick fly in-fly out campaign rally. Pool photo by Delcia Lopez
Former President DONALD TRUMP, a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination,, waves goodbye to the crowd that gathered at South Texas International Airport where he held a quick fly in-fly out campaign rally. Pool photo by Delcia Lopez. Picture: Alamy

'Several' members of Donald Trump’s top team are said to have been targeted in a series of threats linked to their home addresses, a Trump spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

However, it's believed that VIPs currently protected by the US Secret Service - including Trump himself and the Vice President-elect JD Vance - were not subject to bomb threats.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A police car outside the Ramsey house in January 1997

Police deny sitting on evidence as Netflix doc examines JonBenet Ramsey killing

Breaking
Breaking News

Net migration falls 20 per cent from record high, latest ONS figures show

The Home Office has hired two Havilland Dash 8 aircraft to patrol the Channel

Planes with radars, sensors and high-tech cameras to patrol the Channel 24/7 to spot small boat migrants

Five people have been rushed to hospital after two large fires broke out in London this morning.

Five rushed to hospital as 100 firefighters battle blaze at north London restaurant

An Su-34 bomber of the Russian air force drops bombs on Ukrainian positions

Russia strikes cities across Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure

Ed Davey targets Christmas number one with song celebrating young carers

Ed Davey targets Christmas number one spot with charity single celebrating young carers

Candace Owens smiles and flashes a peace symbol

Conservative US influencer Candace Owens barred from New Zealand

Exclusive
Sales of hybrid petrol and diesel cars could extend beyond 2030 - as ministers look to delay electric vehicle rules

Sales of hybrid petrol and diesel cars could extend beyond 2030 in blow to Labour's manifesto pledge

Senior Constable Kristian White arrives at the New South Wales Supreme Court, in Sydney

Australian police officer who Tasered 95-year-old woman guilty of manslaughter

Angela Rayner meets to the pope

Angela Rayner meets pope in first international visit since appointing advisor to 'boost profile'

Mark Zuckerberg wearing tech glasses

Meta chief Zuckerberg dines with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

A biological weapons engineer was taken out by a Reaper because he couldn’t be handed over to Syria or taken to Britain

RAF drone killed Isis biological weapons engineer after human rights laws 'make arrest impossible'

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon

Police car crashes into New Zealand PM’s limousine, but no-one hurt

Jacob Rees-Mogg arriving for a screening of new Discovery+ reality series Meet the Rees-Moggs.

'Rather different from The Kardashians': First trailer released for 'Meet the Rees-Moggs' reality TV show

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine's energy and water supplies, as residents urged to seek shelter

Exclusive
LBC's Henry Riley went to the Netherlands to find out more about assisted dying

Why are women in their twenties opting for assisted dying in the Netherlands? LBC went to find out

Latest News

See more Latest News

Commuters in the rain walking past Tower Bridge London England UK

Rogue companies that flout visa rules to exploit cheap foreign workers to be punished under new rules
Firefighters at the scenes of the fires in Holloway and West Hampstead

Two big fires break out in north London with firefighters rescuing residents as they battle to put out the flames
The first new asthma treatment has been hailed as a 'game-changer'

'Game-changer' for asthma sufferers as first new attack treatment for 50 years developed

Liz and Kate met in October

Teenage photographer who inspired Kate and William dies aged 17 after cancer struggle

President-elect Donald Trump speaks

Trump says Mexican president has ‘agreed to stop migration’

Camp Century

Secret 'city under the ice' nuclear base rediscovered by Nasa in Greenland

Biden's administration has urged Ukraine to quickly increase the size of its military

Ukraine urged to lower conscription age to 18 in bid to quickly boost size of military

David Cameron

David Cameron becomes first former PM to back assisted dying bill in major u-turn from previous vote
Sean Combs (Ian West/PA)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denied bail a third time as he awaits sex trafficking trial

90 victims have come forward with allegations of rape and sexual assault against Mohamed Al Fayed

Criminal probe launched into more than five 'fixers' of Mohamed Al Fayed sex abuse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (left) with a general-purpose machine gun (GPMG) during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire

Prince William dons camouflage gear as he joins army's live-fire sniper training

The late Queen and Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate invites Southport stabbing survivors to Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News