Arrests made on London's final night before entering Tier 2 lockdown

16 October 2020, 23:30 | Updated: 17 October 2020, 00:12

A number of people were arrested on the final night before London enters a Tier 2 lockdown
A number of people were arrested on the final night before London enters a Tier 2 lockdown. Picture: LBC
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Several people have been arrested before the 10pm curfew in London on the capital's final night before entering a Tier 2 lockdown.

At least two people were arrested in and around Soho, one of the city's most vibrant and popular drinking spots, LBC reporter James Gooderson said.

Some pub-goers remained on the streets, along with police officers, after the 10pm curfew kicked in.

Just minutes before, bars were packed with people enjoying their final night of mixing indoors with people from outside their households or 'bubbles'.

Earlier in the day, police officers made a number of arrests following a disturbance involving a small group of anti-lockdown protestors who tried to take over the middle of the square.

However, most people appeared happy to return home once the curfew forced pubs and bars to close.

Spotted among the crowds was former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers, who also attended an anti-mask protest in the capital last weekend.

Piers Corbyn has previously been fined £10,000 for organising a rally during the lockdown.

Police in London had earlier said they would be stepping up patrols and taking increased action to crack down on breaches of coronavirus rules from this weekend.

Nine million people in the capital face Tier 2 restrictions from midnight tonight, with a ban on different households mixing in any indoor setting.

Piers Corbyn was spotted on the streets of Soho on Friday evening
Piers Corbyn was spotted on the streets of Soho on Friday evening. Picture: LBC

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist, Met lead for Covid-19, said: “This is a critical moment in London’s fight against this deadly virus and over the coming weeks I know the vast majority of Londoners will make the right decisions in order to keep themselves and their families safe.

“Frustratingly, we have seen a small number of dangerous and reckless breaches of the regulations and as the alert level in London increases, we are adopting our policing approach.

"Communities across London can therefore expect to see an increase in our efforts to deal with the most deliberate, harmful and flagrant breaches of regulations.

"We will not hesitate to take action against those individuals or businesses who put people at risk."

Other areas set to introduce Tier 2 restrictions on Saturday include Essex, Elmbridge, Barrow-in-Furness, York, North East Derbyshire, Erewash and Chesterfield.

