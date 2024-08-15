Ballerina jailed for 12 years in Russia over 'treason' after donating £40 to charity

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A female ballerina has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in Russia for alleged 'treason' after making a $51 (£39) donation to a Ukrainian charity.

US-Russian dual national Ksenia Karelina, who was arrested in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in February, was sentenced after allegedly raising money for the Ukrainian military.

Ksenia Khavana, 33, whom Russian authorities identify using her maiden name of Karelina, pleaded guilty during a closed trial in a Russian court last week according to reports.

Khavana moved to the US in 2012 and became a citizen in 2021, having obtained US citizenship after marrying an American and moving to Los Angeles.

The ballerina is said to have been arrested after returning to Russia to visit her family.

Karelina is among a group of Americans still held in Russia on a variety of charges, following this month's prisoner swap which saw Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich released by Russian authorities.

Ksenia Karelina, also known as Khavana speaks with her lawyer standing in a glass cage in a court room in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Russia's Federal Security Service said Khavana "proactively collected money in the interests of one of the Ukrainian organisations, which was subsequently used to purchase tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces".

Rights group The First Department said the charges stem from a $51 (£39) donation to a US charity that helps Ukraine.

Since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has sharply cracked down on dissent and has passed laws that criminalise criticism of the operation in Ukraine and remarks considered to discredit the Russian military.

Concern that Russia could be targeting US nationals for arrest continues to rise.

It follows this month's prisoner exchange with the eastern nation - the largest Russia-West exchange since the end of the Cold War.

FILE - Ksenia Karelina, also known as Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February. Picture: Alamy

As part of the exchange, Russia released Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and American corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom were imprisoned on espionage convictions.

US-Russian dual national Alsu Kurmasheva, a Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe journalist, was also released after being sentenced to six-and-a-half years for spreading "false information" about the Russian military.

Russia also released several prominent opposition figures who were imprisoned for criticising the Ukraine military operation.