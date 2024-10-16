Beauty student who turned up to riot in a yellow dress to hand out eggs labelled 'extremely stupid' as she's sentenced

Destiny Waugh, 19, admitted a charge of violent disorder. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Asher McShane

A beauty student who turned up at a riot in a bright yellow dress and handed out eggs to be hurled as missiles has avoided prison but was labelled ‘extremely stupid’ by a judge.

Destiny Waugh, 19, bought a dozen eggs at a garage on July 31 this year, and handed them out to rioters to throw at police in Manchester.

Crowds had gathered outside a Holiday Inn thought to be housing asylum seekers.

Bricks and bottles were hurled at the hotel - as well as the eggs delivered by Waugh.

She didn’t take part directly in the riots but was seen giving out the eggs.

Waugh was given a suspended sentence. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

After Greater Manchester Police released CCTV of her, she handed herself in.

Prosecutors said the eggs were "used as missiles and launched towards police officers stood at the entrance gate."

"This is a classic case of aiding and abetting - delivering the ammunition into their hands."

Judge Alan Conrad QC said her actions were "extremely stupid".

"You purchased eggs which you passed on to youths for them to be used as missiles."

"You were extremely stupid in acting as you did," she added.

Waugh, from Newton Heath, admitted a charge of violent disorder.

She was sentenced to 16 months in young offenders institute, suspended for 18 months.

Waugh must complete 150 hours of unpaid work, attend 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days and pay £150 in costs.