Black Friday 2024: When does it start and everything you need to know to get the best deals

8 November 2024, 13:57

Black Friday deals have begun across the UK
Black Friday deals have begun across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

It’s that time of year again, Black Friday is just around the corner.

Black Friday deals have already started popping up across major UK retailers - here’s everything you need to know about the event and how to get the best bargains.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping dates of the year, which sees thousands of brands launch special sales to mark the occasion.

It marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping period.

Although it started off as a one-day event it has now spread to a month of deals for customers.

Where did Black Friday come from?

Black Friday started in the US, marking the first Friday after Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is a federal holiday modelled on a harvest festival that has been celebrated since the 1600s.

Most employees and schools have the celebration off as well as the following Friday, meaning the get a four-day weekend which opens up the opportunity for more shopping.

Annual Black Friday sales will begin at the end of the week
Annual Black Friday sales will begin at the end of the week. Picture: Alamy

When is Black Friday 2024?

Black Friday 2024 is on November 29 but deals have already begun in the lead up to the big day.

John Lewis, Argos and Boots are among the brands to have already kicked off their sales.

Most of the deals will come to an end at midnight on Cyber Monday, which was originally when online deals began.

Which brands are taking part in Black Friday?

Major retailers including Amazon and John Lewis have launched sales this month to mark Black Friday.

Several fashion brands have also started Black Friday sales across stores and online, including New Look and ASOS.

Sephora UK and Boots are among beauty brands taking part too.

Major retailers are doing deals online
Major retailers are doing deals online. Picture: Alamy

Why is it called Black Friday?

The event originally earned its name because of the congestion created by shoppers.

It is also the day shops "move into the black" and have enough money to cover costs after being in the red.

How to get the best Black Friday deals

Research and know what you want to buy - Planning what you want to get out of the deals in advance and researching the best items will help you get the best out of Black Friday.

Avoid impulse buying - Impulse buying can result in you benefitting less from the deals and spending more than intended. Make a list of what you want to buy and stick with it.

Check RRP - Keep an eye on product pricing in the lead up to the sales so you can know which discounts are best on Black Friday.

Compare prices across different retailers - Thousands of brands take part in the shopping event, so comparing prices between places can ensure you're getting the cheapest price and saving even more.

Be aware of unusual brands - Despite deals coming in from all types of retailers, you should be aware of lesser known brands as they may not always be as reliable or similar in quality.

Set up online accounts before the sales begin - Popular products can sell out quick when deals drop. Saving your details in an account will help secure the goods with a faster checkout.

Check the returns policy - Buying online allows you to change your mind and demand a full refund within 14 days of delivery.

Many stores also offer extended returns in the lead up to Christmas.

