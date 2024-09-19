Boy, 2, killed in fireplace accident after mother 'left him and his sister at home alone'

Police were called to Fisher Close in Wigan. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A two-year-old boy has been killed in a fireplace accident after being 'left at home alone' with his sister while his mother went to work.

The boy was injured after the fireplace fell on him at home in Wigan on Wednesday afternoon.

He was understood to have been dancing with his sister when the incident happened.

He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

The two-year-old was allegedly left at home alone with his sister - who is of legal age to supervise children - while their mother went to work, according to Wigan Today.

A large emergency services presence was seen in Fisher Close following the incident, with a North West Air Ambulance also seen arriving at the scene.

One local resident told the publication: "We saw a lot of police and ambulance activity but didn’t know what it was at the time.

"Now we know, it is appalling news. I feel so sorry for the family."

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 2.15pm yesterday, officers were called to reports regarding a concern for welfare of a child on Fisher Close, Wigan.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, a two-year-old boy died at hospital.

"Enquiries are ongoing."