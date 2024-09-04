Brian May reveals he suffered a stroke which left him with 'no control' over his arm

Brian May has revealed he suffered a stroke. Picture: YouTube/BrianMay.com

By Asher McShane

Queen legend Sir Brian May has revealed he has suffered a stroke that left him unable to use his arm - but he can still play guitar.

The guitarist, 77, shared the news in a video on online today.

He said "I’m here to bring you first of all some news, I think. The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days.

“I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup happened about a week ago. What they called it was a ‘minor stroke’.

“All of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn’t have any control over this arm, so it was a little scary.

Brian May: Health hiccup... plenty of bombshells in the documentary - 04/09/3024

“I had the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital; blue lights flashing the lot, very exciting.

“I didn’t want to say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding, you know. I really don’t want sympathy, please don’t do that because it will clutter up my inbox.

“But the good news is I’m ok and doing what I’m told which is basically nothing, I’m grounded, I’m not allowed to go out, drive, get on a plane, I’m not allowed to raise the heart rate too high. But I am good.”

Sir Brian suffered a heart attack in 2020. He suffered chest pains suddenly while he was recovering from a torn muscle and trapped nerve he suffered as a result of a gardening injury.