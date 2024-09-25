British Airways axes 'transparent' uniform after 'leery' passengers trigger cabin crew backlash

British Airways has been forced to scrap "transparent" uniforms after a backlash from cabin crew. Picture: British Airways

By Alice Padgett

British Airways has been forced to scrap "transparent" uniforms after a backlash from cabin crew.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Crew are said to have been left "humiliated" after passengers made "leery" comments about the see-through garments.

Cabin crew claim to have received stares from pervy passengers due to the transparent material, with the airline now forced to make a U-turn.

One stewardess remarked: “Sending stewardesses to serve boozy passengers in see-through tops wasn’t a good idea.”

The white blouses were so sheer, that after issuing them the airline had to send guidance on what underwear cabin crew should wear, suggesting underwear should be plain with no lace or patterns.

The guidance has since been removed.

British Airways unveils new gender neutral uniform with dresses, skirts and stockings for men.



It is the first change to the British Airways uniform in 20 years and female air hostesses are reportedly furious claiming it looks ‘cheap.’ pic.twitter.com/gWPnuwVShx — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 5, 2023

After 10,000 complaints from workers, BA bosses admitted that the uniforms are too transparent and are issuing new blouses that are 43% thicker.

Read more: Kier Starmer refuse to say sorry three times over freebies row as he insists he 'didn't do anything wrong'

Read more: Ryan Routh charged with trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump

The uniforms, designed by top Savile Row tailor Oswald Boateng, were released in 2023.

Despite promising to "take the airline into the next chapter", the garments garnered criticism due to the "cheap" fabric used.

Boateng's team apparently shadowed staff at the airline and held workshops to prototype the collection, having worked on it for five years.

The collection also included options for non-binary employees.

The white blouse came under criticism for being too sheer. Picture: British Airways

The designs have previously been criticised as it included a jumpsuit for female cabin crew.

Former BA cabin crew member Ellie Upton said: “Just imagine being in a really small cubicle trying not to touch the floor, which can get quite grim on a plane.

"And you're in a bit of a rush mid-service undoing the buttons, and there's a zip at the bottom as well. It’d be a real pain.”

Male cabin crew will be able to choose from a three-piece suit with regular or slim fit trousers, while female cabin crew will get to wear a dress, or a top with a skirt or trousers, or a jumpsuit.