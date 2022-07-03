British Army hit by cyber-attack as Twitter account retweets about ape-themed NFTs

The British Army's social media accounts have been hacked. Picture: Twitter

By Daisy Stephens

The British Army was hit by a cyber attack, with its Twitter account retweeting a series of bizarre posts about non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The hijacked account had its profile picture and account name changed several times.

At one point the profile photo was a monkey wearing face paint.

The cyber attack has also affected the British Army's YouTube account.

Control of the account was regained just before 9.30pm when the Army has apologised for the "temporary interruption" to its feed.

A tweet posted on the official account said: "Apologies for the temporary interruption to our feed. We will conduct a full investigation and learn from this incident.

"Thanks for following us and normal service will now resume."

As of 7pm the account name was back but the posts remained. Picture: Twitter

The Ministry of Defence earlier said it was "aware" of the situation and was investigating.

It added that security was taken "extremely seriously".

We are aware of a breach of the Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts and an investigation is underway.



The Army takes information security extremely seriously and is resolving the issue. Until their investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further. — Ministry of Defence Press Office (@DefenceHQPress) July 3, 2022

The British Army's Twitter account was flooded by a series of retweets encouraging followers to enter competitions to win NFTs - digital artworks that represent real-life assets such as music and videos.

The account reposted a series of bizarre tweets. Picture: Twitter

"We are aware of a breach of the Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts and an investigation is underway," said the MoD.

"The Army takes information security extremely seriously and is resolving the issue.

"Until their investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further."