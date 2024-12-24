British tourist, 25, dies from severe reaction to magic mushrooms during Thailand Christmas getaway

British tourist, 25, dies from severe reaction to magic mushrooms during Thailand Christmas getaway. Picture: Alamy / Google Maps

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 25-year-old British man has died after suffering a "severe reaction" to magic mushrooms during a Christmas holiday to Thailand.

The man is believed to have travelled to the country with his girlfriend over the festive break when he consumed the hallucinogen, according to local media.

It's alleged the man bought the drug from a shop in Chiang Mai, a city located in a mountainous region of northern Thailand.

After returning to the couple's hotel room with the mushrooms, the holidaymaker is alleged to have suffered an instant and severe reaction - dying a short time later.

Emergency services arrived at the resort where the couple were staying, with his partner admitting to authorities the mushrooms had been purchased over the counter from a local cannabis store.

Doi Inthanon National Park when sunset, Chiang mai, Thailand. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday, officers raided the shop and are thought to have arrested the owner on suspicion of 'selling category 5 narcotics'.

According to local reports, Thai police allegedly found sacks containing around 7kg of magic mushrooms in the store room.

Royal Thai Police Major General Worapong Khamluea, Commander of the Investigation Division, said: "The tourist had been taking pictures at the Tha Pae Gate, a famous landmark, with his girlfriend then they went to a shop and bought magic mushrooms.

"He took them back to their hotel room and consumed them. But 40 minutes later he foamed at the mouth and collapsed from the reaction to the substance.

On Tuesday, officers raided the shop and are thought to have arrested the owner on suspicion of 'selling category 5 narcotics'. Picture: Google

"Officers initially checked the store but found no mushrooms on the premises but discovered them in a storage room used by the owner.

"Four suspects were arrested, including the owner and three employees."