Gobstopper! London revellers to be given lollipops to get them to keep quiet as they leave venue

27 November 2024, 14:38

A south-east London venue will be giving out free lollipops to try and keep revellers quiet on nights out
A south-east London venue will be giving out free lollipops to try and keep revellers quiet on nights out. Picture: Google Street View/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A venue in south-east London will be giving punters lollipops at closing time to stop them from making too much noise.

Bromley Police said they were working with one venue to trial different ways to stop anti-social behaviour at closing time.

Police said: “The Licenced premises in Bromley will be trialing a problem-solving approach by handing out lollipops at the end of the evening to reduce noise when patrons leave.”

Bromley police announced the sweet trial on Facebook earlier this week - but they haven't named the pub, club or bar that will be taking part.

The scheme claims lollipops will ensure drunk pub-goers are quieter
The scheme claims lollipops will ensure drunk pub-goers are quieter. Picture: Getty Images

But the move was met with a mixed reaction from residents.

One comment said that it 'couldn't get anymore ridiculous!'

Another said: 'I thought this was satire'.

The scheme will be trialled in one venue by Bromley Police.
The scheme will be trialled in one venue by Bromley Police. Picture: Getty Images

However, one commenter said the idea 'might just be genius'.

Lollipops have been said to calm drunken fights and stop pub-goers from shouting as they leave venues.

The idea has been tried before in venues in Ireland in Mayo County in 2015, and in Devon back in 2001.

