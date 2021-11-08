Knifeman shot after attacking police officers in 'terrorist' incident in French city

Police officers were attacked by a knifeman in outside the main Police Commissariat in Cannes. Picture: Twitter @ECiotti/Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

A man has been shot after attacking police officers with a knife in a terrorist attack in the French city of Cannes.

The incident took place shortly after 6am on Monday morning.

The attacker reportedly shouted "religious slogans" as he threatened staff outside the town's main Police Commissariat, before pulling open a car door and attacking officers with a knife.

The officers were reportedly unhurt, owing to the fact they were wearing bulletproof vests.

One of the officers opened fire and the knifeman was wounded, according to a source quoted in the Daily Mail, who added the man is now in a critical condition in hospital.

Officials have reportedly confirmed the investigation is being led by anti-terrorism authorities, with local media quoting a police source saying the assailant claimed to carry out the attack "in the name of the Prophet".

Eric Ciotti, a French politician, said in a tweet that officers had been 'victims of a terrorist attack'.

He praised staff for their response, and shared a number of photos of the scene.

The Mayor of Cannes David Lisnard confirmed in a tweet there were no deaths, and that one of the officers had 'responded with his firearm'.

He added that the circumstances of the attack were still being determined.

France has seen a number of terror attacks over recent years - many of which have involved stabbing police officers.

Attacks in April and May this year saw two policewomen get stabbed, the first fatally.

In October 2020 three people were killed in Notre-Dam de Nice - two of them were stabbed and another was beheaded.

The most deadly terror attack in France took place in November 2015, when at least 130 people were killed in a series of shootings and bombings on a Friday night.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the 2015 attacks.