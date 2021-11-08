Knifeman shot after attacking police officers in 'terrorist' incident in French city

8 November 2021, 09:46

Police officers were attacked by a knifeman in outside the main Police Commissariat in Cannes
Police officers were attacked by a knifeman in outside the main Police Commissariat in Cannes. Picture: Twitter @ECiotti/Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

A man has been shot after attacking police officers with a knife in a terrorist attack in the French city of Cannes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The incident took place shortly after 6am on Monday morning.

The attacker reportedly shouted "religious slogans" as he threatened staff outside the town's main Police Commissariat, before pulling open a car door and attacking officers with a knife.

The officers were reportedly unhurt, owing to the fact they were wearing bulletproof vests.

One of the officers opened fire and the knifeman was wounded, according to a source quoted in the Daily Mail, who added the man is now in a critical condition in hospital.

Officials have reportedly confirmed the investigation is being led by anti-terrorism authorities, with local media quoting a police source saying the assailant claimed to carry out the attack "in the name of the Prophet".

Eric Ciotti, a French politician, said in a tweet that officers had been 'victims of a terrorist attack'.

He praised staff for their response, and shared a number of photos of the scene.

The Mayor of Cannes David Lisnard confirmed in a tweet there were no deaths, and that one of the officers had 'responded with his firearm'.

He added that the circumstances of the attack were still being determined.

Read more: Travel boost for millions as US reopens border to Brits for first time during Covid

Read more: Rescuers rush to save injured man trapped in Welsh cave for two days

France has seen a number of terror attacks over recent years - many of which have involved stabbing police officers.

Attacks in April and May this year saw two policewomen get stabbed, the first fatally.

In October 2020 three people were killed in Notre-Dam de Nice - two of them were stabbed and another was beheaded.

The most deadly terror attack in France took place in November 2015, when at least 130 people were killed in a series of shootings and bombings on a Friday night.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the 2015 attacks.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Paul Millachip died in a shark attack on Saturday

Tributes to London man killed in Australia shark attack as police find only his goggles

M&S began distributing the badges a few months back

M&S distributing 'pronoun badges' for staff to tell customers their gender identity

Insulate Britain compared inaction on climate change to letting the Nazis take power

Eco mob compares not acting on climate change to 'letting the Nazis and Holocaust happen'

The cave system runs for 30 miles

Rescuers rush to save injured man trapped in Welsh cave for two days

UK families pictured travelled to the US on Monday as borders reopened

Travel boost for millions as US reopens border to Brits for first time during Covid

Quarantine and testing could be reintroduced for people who turn down their booster jab

Government could restrict travel for people who refuse Covid booster jab

An emergency debate on the Owen Paterson row will take place on Monday

Paterson: PM faces public inquiry calls after accusations he awarded peerages to donors

Boris Johnson speaking at COP26 last week. Talks are entering the second and final week.

What to expect in second week of COP26... as UK announces £300m for poorer countries

Sajid Javid said the funding for faster diagnoses is the 'first step to getting more people the treatment they need and earlier on'.

NHS gets £248m tech funding as 'first step' to tackle record waiting list

Keir Starmer is piling the pressure on Boris Johnson amid the Tory sleaze saga.

'Clean out the filthy Augean stable': Starmer demands apology from PM over sleaze saga

Boris Johnson remains under huge pressure following the Owen Paterson sleaze saga.

Tory sleaze and corruption inquiry proposed amid Owen Paterson saga

Oakwell stadium in Barnsley before the Hull match on Saturday.

Boy, 7, struck in face by flare at Championship football match

Boris Johnson watches 88-year-old Nitza Sarner received a Covid booster vaccine. Some 10 million people have now had a booster, the PM announced.

10 million people have now received Covid booster jabs, Boris Johnson announces

The shadow Leader of the House of Commons called on the PM to consider his position.

Shadow Commons Leader calls on PM to consider position over sleaze scandal

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, Danish Baig, 27 and Franco Patino, 21 are among the victims

Pictured: Victims of Travis Scott concert crush

State Street has told managers special approval is needed to hire a white man over a woman or an ethnic-minority candidate

Investment firm bosses told they need approval to hire white men in diversity drive

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iraq's PM survived a drone assassination attempt

Iraqi Prime Minister survives ‘booby-trapped drone’ assassination attempt
Expedia has stopped selling holidays which include performances by captive dolphins and whales (file image)

Expedia stops selling holidays with shows featuring captive dolphins and whales
Eight people died during Travis Scott's concert in Texas

Travis Scott pledges to help families as police probe crush at gig that left eight dead
The government has urged elderly and vulnerable people to get their third doses to help avoid a return to restrictions over Christmas

Take up booster jabs to avoid return to Covid restrictions, Sajid Javid says
Astro performing at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018.

Former UB40 member Astro dies 'after short illness'

Boris Johnson said countries must come back to the table for the second and final week of negotiations ready to make bold compromises and ambitious commitments.

Boris Johnson demands more ambition from countries ahead of second week of COP26
Firefighters battle the flames at the petrol station on Saturday.

Nearly 100 dead after oil tanker explosion in Sierra Leone

Protestors gathered in cities across the UK including Glasgow, the host city of COP26

Thousands gather in UK cities for climate change protests midway through COP26
Chief executive Roland Sinker told workers at Addenbrooke's University Hospital in Cambridge that a 'plan B' option was to send patients to hospitals in Birmingham or London.

Hospital warns it may send patients for treatment 88 miles away
A general view of the Houses of Parliament. A British man has been arrested in Ireland on suspicion of making threats to kill an MP.

British man arrested in Ireland on suspicion of threatening to kill 'Labour MP'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch LIVE

Swarbrick on Sunday 07/11| Watch again

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard
Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'

Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'
Camilla Tominey took on eco protesters

Eco activist admits 'it's a bit unfortunate' Parliament demo blocked an insulation lorry
Kwasi Kwartenh

Kwasi Kwarteng: COP26 appears to be one of the more successful COPs
MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims
Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension
Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'
Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'
LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police