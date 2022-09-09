Breaking News

Sombre sound of thousands of church bells ring out across Britain to mark death of Queen

By Daisy Stephens

Tens of thousands of church bells have rung out across the UK in tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen died peacefully in Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

A number of churches, including St Paul's Cathedral in London, rung their bells at noon in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Westminster Abbey sounded its bells at the same time.

In Scotland, bells rang at Crathie Kirk, near the Balmoral estate.

Glasgow and Manchester Cathedrals also tolled its bells at midday.

At the same time MPs observed a minute's silence in memory of the Queen in the House of Commons chamber.

They stood in a crowded chamber with heads bowed.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle led the tributes, telling MPs: "She is wed in our minds with the crown and all it stands for."

The Prime Minister said the Queen had fulfilled her promised to "dedicate her life to service".

Liz Truss told the Commons: "As we meet today, we remember the pledge she made on her 21st birthday to dedicate her life to service.

"The whole House will agree, never has a promise been so completely fulfilled."

She added: "Her devotion to duty remains an example to us all.

"She carried out thousands of engagements, she took a red box everyday, she gave her assent to countless pieces of legislation and was at the heart of our national life for seven decades."

Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Theresa May could both be seen on the backbenches, listening to their successor's tribute.