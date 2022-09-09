Breaking News

Tearful Charles leaves Balmoral to fly back to London with Queen Consort Camilla for his first address as King

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, have left Balmoral for his first address as King. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A grief-stricken Charles has left Balmoral to fly to London for his first address as King following the Queen's death.

The Queen's son and successor left Balmoral shortly after 11am en route to Aberdeen airport, where he will fly to London.

The King was pictured in the back of a car, with the Queen Consort in the front passenger seat, as they were driven in convoy over the River Dee towards Ballater.

King Charles and the Queen Consort spent Thursday night at the estate following the death of the 96-year-old monarch, who Charles described as a "cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother".

In a tribute, King Charles III, wrote: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

King Charles III leaves the Balmoral estate. Picture: Getty

The Queen died with Charles and Anne at her bedside on Thursday afternoon as the rest of her family raced across the country to say their goodbyes.

The Queen's four children - Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward - as well as her grandsons Harry and William, flew to Scotland as soon as Buckingham Palace announced she was under "medical supervision".

But her two eldest children were the only ones to make it to Balmoral before she died, according to the MailOnline.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, was pictured in the front, while King Charles III sat in the back. Picture: Alamy

The paper said the pair had already been in Scotland and so were able to reach the estate in time to say goodbye.

Meanwhile, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex landed at Aberdeen airport at 3.50pm.

However, Prime Minister Liz Truss was informed of the Queen's death at 4.30pm.

The 73-year-old King will address the nation at 6pm this evening.

He has announced weeks of mourning, with royal members mourning until the funeral - expected to be in about 10 days' time - and a further seven after it takes place.

The Duke of Sussex was pictured leaving Balmoral around 8.30am before he got on a British Airways plane at Aberdeen International Airport, after he travelled to Scotland alone.

The other royals are understood to still be at the Scottish estate consoling one another.