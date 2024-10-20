'It's complete nonsense': Ex-Tory chairman on Robert Jenrick's calls for the UK to leave ECHR

By Shannon Cook

Ex-Tory chairman Lord Patten has told LBC that leaving the European Convention on Human Rights would be 'nonsense'.

Speaking on LBC's Sunday with Lewis Goodall, Lord Patten hit out at calls for the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

"The argument we should leave the European Convention is complete nonsense," Lord Patten said.

"I couldn't conceivably vote for anybody who thought that and argued for that, it is absolute drivel."

He added: "To borrow what Governor Walz said about Senator Vance and Trump, I think (people) think the Conservative party looks a bit weird.

"You don't make yourself look less weird by doing things like saying you want to get out of the European Convention."

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick has defiantly called for the UK to leave the ECHR, saying that the Conservative party will "die" unless it supports the exit.

Speaking at the Tory party's annual conference, he expressed that the ECHR membership causes security issues, making it "impossible to secure our borders".

Jenrick insisted that the matter was one of "leave or remain."

Kemi Badenoch, a fellow contender to the Tory leadership position, shared different views on the debate.

She stated that exiting the ECHR may not be a suitable solution as it would not resolve "the root of the problem". She cited other issues such as resistance from the House of Lords and Brexit-style "legal wrangling".

Speaking during a TV debate on Thursday, Badenoch criticised Jenrick's approach to the ECHR.

She insisted: “we need to stop blaming the EU or international agreements and start fixing problems here ourselves.

“This is not a general election.

“We had one of those already, and we lost. This leadership contest is not a test of who can make the biggest promises. It is about character. It is about conviction.”

In support if his stance on the ECHR, Jenrick told the BBC: “The reason that I believe we should leave the European convention on human rights is not an ideological one. I came to this view through the practical experience I had as a minister.”