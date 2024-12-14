Concerns grow amid multiple sightings of unidentified 'mysterious' drones spotted over New Jersey

14 December 2024, 15:19

Drones have been spotted in New Jersey, as concerns mount
Drones have been spotted in New Jersey, as concerns mount. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

There have been multiple 'mysterious' drone sightings in New Jersey for almost a month.

US authorities are yet to confirm who is operating the drones but they do not believe the drones pose a risk to public or national security

Authorities are facing criticism for not providing more information to the public, and the government have come under fire for their handling of the drone sightings.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby informed reporters that released images suggest that the alleged drone sightings could be 'manned aircrafts.'

New Jersey authorities have reportedly been swarmed with reports of drones in the night sky - some have been spotted in groups and don't seem to have a clear purpose.

FBI and US Homeland Security department said: “We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat or have a foreign nexus."

The first sightings of the drones were spotted last month near the Raritan river - a waterway which runs into the Round Valley Reservoir, according to the Associated Press.

Other sightings were seen near Picatinny Arsenal - a US military research and manufacturing facility. Drones were also spotted flying over Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey.

Although the sightings have mainly been recorded in New Jersey, there have been some sightings in New Jersey, and some areas of Pennsylvania.

Pentagon officials have said an Iranian mothership was not behind a recent spate of drone sightings in the US
Pentagon officials have said an Iranian mothership was not behind a recent spate of drone sightings in the US. Picture: Getty

US congressman Jeff Van Drew alleged he was told by 'high sources' that the mystery objects were linked to Iran.

"That mothership... is off the East Coast of the United States of America. They've launched drones into everything that we can see or hear.

"These are from high sources. I don't say this lightly."

He claimed the Iranian regime likely launched the vessel a month ago after striking a deal with China to “purchase drones, a mothership and other technologies."

The Pentagon has denied this allegation, with Press Secretary Sabrina Singh telling reporters on Wednesday: "There is no truth to that. 

"There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States, and there's no so-called mothership launching drones towards the United States."

She added that “these are not drones coming from a foreign entity or adversary."

Drones have been spotted in New Jersey
Drones have been spotted in New Jersey. Picture: Getty

Former Republican Governor Larry Hogan alleged that he saw multiple drones over his residence in Davidsonville, 40km from Washington DC.

Writing on X, he said: "Like many who have observed these drones, I do not know if this increasing activity over our skies is a threat to public safety or national security.

"But the public is growing increasingly concerned and frustrated with the complete lack of transparency and the dismissive attitude of the federal government."

After a briefing with the Department of Homeland Security on 11 December, New Jersey assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia explained that the drones seem to avoid detection by radio or helicopter.

Ms Fantasia describes the drones as 6ft (1.8m) in diameter and travel with lights "turned off" in a "co-ordinated manner."

In a statement released on Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), said that the influx of people using and owning drones means that more people are spotting them in the sky.

President-elect Donald Trump has called for the drones to be "shot down"
President-elect Donald Trump has called for the drones to be "shot down". Picture: Alamy

Illinois Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi - a lawmaker - told NewsNation that there's a "non-trivial" chance that China could be involved in the drones: "It's definitely a possibility and the likelihood that they can then access data that is collected by these drones is very high."

However, the Pentagon and White House have denied any foreign involvement in the unidentified objects.

Donald Trump has expressed his concern for the drones, calling for them to be "shot down."

On Truth Social, he wrote: "Let the public know, and now," he wrote. "Otherwise, shoot them down."

