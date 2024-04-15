Supreme Court showdown: Trump labels hush-money trial 'an assault on America' during first day of proceedings

15 April 2024, 20:33 | Updated: 15 April 2024, 20:35

The former president was seen departing Trump Tower in the direction of the Manhattan Courthouse on Monday morning, where the historic criminal trial is set to commence.
By Danielle De Wolfe

Donald Trump today labelled his historic US criminal trial "an assault on America" as he spoke from the steps of the Manhattan Courthouse on the opening day of his trial.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Early on Monday the former president was captured defiantly punching the air as he departed Trump Tower in the direction of the New York Supreme Criminal Court.

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse ahead of the trial, Trump announced: "This is an assault on America, nothing like this has ever happened before, there’s never been anything like it."

It came ahead of Monday's jury selection which was set to take place after defence and prosecution teams negotiated evidence submissions with Judge Juan Merchan on the first day of the trial.

Trump is now the first former US president to face a criminal trial.

With proceedings overseen by Judge Juan Merchan, the former president arrived at court at approximately 2.00pm (BST).

Trump stands accused of falsifying his business records to disguise an alleged hush-money payment to adult film star, Stormy Daniels.

It's claimed the money was a bid to conceal damaging information that could have otherwise impeded his 2016 election win.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony counts in relation to the trial.

The case, which is taking place in courtroom 1530 in downtown New York, saw Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass ask to introduce evidence about the Trump 2016 campaign's coordination with The National Enquirer.

The allegations related to the dampening of damaging stories - a practice known as 'catch and kill'.

"This evidence will do nothing but confuse the jury about the actual crime charged," said Todd Blanche, Trump's defence lawyer.

Steinglass also requested to include the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape as evidence, a recording in which Trump says "grab them by their p*****s" in relation to women - something he has since labelled "locker room" banter.

Despite ruling the recording could not be used, he said the prosecution could submit the read transcripts of the famous tape.

“Every legal scholar said this case is nonsense, it should have never been brought, it doesn’t deserve anything like this,” Trump insisted earlier in the day before the trial commenced.

It comes despite the Manhattan district attorney regularly prosecuting cases involving the falsification of business records.

The charges in isolation are deemed misdemeanours, but have been elevated to felonies because Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, due to the fact they helped facilitate another crime – violating state or federal election laws.

He now faces a maximum of four years in jail if he's found guilty of the allegations against him.

However, it's also possible the former president could avoid jail time, instead being issued with a fine if convicted.

Trump continues to deny both the affair and the allegations involving infringing electoral laws which have been made against him.

Jury selection is set to take place at 2pm ET (7pm GMT) on Monday.

Earlier in the day before departing for court, Trump blasted the claims on his social media platform, Truth Social.

On Monday, he labelled the claims "the Biden Manhattan Witch Hunt Case” and claimed he wants “my VOICE back”.

“I want my VOICE back. This Crooked Judge has GAGGED me," he wrote.

"Unconstitutional! The other side can talk about me, but I am not allowed to talk about them! Rigged Trial!” he added.

It comes as a long-time attorney of Trump's who is expected to be a key witness in the trial reportedly left his legal team on Monday.

Recent weeks have also seen Trump accuse US President Joe Biden of ‘assaulting Christianity’ for marking an annual transgender event on Easter Sunday.

Hannah Waddingham has called out a photographer that asked her to "show some leg" at the Olivier Awards in London

Hannah Waddingham confronts photographer who asked her to ‘show some leg’ at Oliviers

