Duke of Westminster shares loving photos of plush society wedding to Olivia Henson

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Westminer/Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire

By Charlie Duffield

Official pictures from the society wedding of the year between Olivia Henson and Hugh Grovesnor have been released for the first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The billionaire aristocrat Hugh Grosvenor, 33, got married yesterday to Olivia Henson, 31, at Chester Cathedral.

The pair revealed their engagement in April last year, having been an item for two years.

The bride wore a veil designed by Emma Victoria Payne, with an embroidery design which incorporated floral decoration from Ms Henson's great-great-grandmother's veil from 1880.

When she arrived at the cathedral at midday, there were cheers from members of the public, and the beautiful veil fluttered in the breeze.

Olivia Henson wore a veil designed by Emma Victoria Payne. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Westminster/Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire

Her dress was designed by the same woman and was accessorised with blue shoes and the Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara constructed for Grosvenor brides to wear on their wedding day, which has been in the family since 1906.

The happy couple have released official photographs of their special day, taken by photographer Benjamin Wheeler at Eaton Estate following the service.

Approximately 400 guests, including Princess Eugenie and TV producer Phil Redmond, left the venue in coaches to go to the reception at the Duke of Westminster's nearby family home Eaton Hall.

The Duke of Sussex was not there after it was mutually agreed he would not attend, amid a long-running rift with his brother.

Guests did not include the King, the groom's godfather, the Queen or the Princess of Wales, who has been out of the spotlight as she undergoes treatment for cancer.

The Duke of Westminster is godfather to William's son Prince George, and also, reportedly, to Harry's son Prince Archie.

The wedding was officiated by the Dean of Chester, the Very Revd Dr Tim Stratford and during the service there was singing by the Chester Cathedral Choir, accompanied by a group of musicians from north-west England.

The people of Chester were offered free ice creams in honour of the occasion, after the couple teamed up with three independent businesses to provide the treats.

The happy couple . Picture: Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster have also thanked those who made their wedding day "so memorable" and said they were "incredibly touched by everyone's amazing support and warm wishes".

The couple have issued the following statement: "We are deeply grateful to everyone who supported us yesterday and want to extend a special thank you to those in Chester who helped make our day so memorable.

"We have been incredibly touched by everyone's amazing support and warm wishes."