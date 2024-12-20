Family of British grandmother stuck in Florida hospital with no travel insurance reveal flood of hate messages

Patricia needs to be brought back to the UK for life-saving treatment. Picture: GoFundMe

By Asher McShane

The family of a British grandmother fighting for life in a hospital in the US have revealed they have been targeted with messages of hate online.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Patricia Bunting, 76, went on a dream holiday to Florida with her grandson and two sons, but fell in with Covid - and had no travel insurance.

She is being treated at Orlando's dr. P. Phillips Hospital - but the cost of her treatment has surged past £80,000.

Patricia, a former factory worker, receives the state pension and a small widow’s pension after her husband died of a heart attack in 1993.

Patricia went on the holiday with her daughter Emma, her sones Paul, 40 (Emma’s twin brother) and David, 42.

On December 14 the family said: “At the moment, she is still facing significant health challenges.

Read more: King's cancer treatment to 'continue into next year' as Palace 'optimistic' about his health

Read more: Paul McCartney plays live with Ringo Starr in surprise reunion of Beatles legends

“She is battling a second bout of bacterial pneumonia, for which she is being treated with IV antibiotics, has suffered a gastrointestinal bleed (which thankfully she has now recovered from) and also blood clots in her legs.

“She remains on continuous oxygen as her levels have been fluctuating between 80-90 per cent.”

Now, her family have revealed they have received a flood of hate messages and their efforts to raise funds for their ailing family member have drawn criticism.

The grandmother had looked into getting insurance for her holiday, but told Emma she had been quoted around £3,000.

Emma said she told her mum “maybe you shouldn't go, but Mum said: 'I'll be ok.”

Patricia spent five days in intensive care with Covid, before contracting pneumonia. She also suffered a gastrointestinal bleed and blood clots in her legs.

A hospital spokesman said: “Although we can't comment on specific patient cases.

“Orlando Health has a longstanding generous financial assistance program for patients who have limited or no resources to pay for medically necessary services rendered at an Orlando Health facility.

“Orlando is a popular international tourist destination and we encourage all visitors to consider purchasing travel insurance for unexpected, emergency medical expenses.”

The family has launched an appeal on GoFundMe which so far has raised more than £31,000 of a £50,000 target. But it has emerged the cost of a medically assisted flight home could be as much as £130,000.

Her daughter Emma said: “People have said she was daft not to get insurance, but she didn't know she was going to get ill, did she?

“There are lovely people who've got a heart and given to the fundraiser even though they don't know her.

“We're a working class family, we're not millionaires. How else are we supposed to pay for all this?”

But she said ‘keyboard warriors’ have accused her of exaggerating her mother's condition and the medical costs. They have also accused her of masterminding a money-making scam.

“I have a good cry sometimes but don't let my mother see me upset,' she said.

But others were more supportive. One person posted on the GoFundMe page: "I am so angry with the United States healthcare system.

"As someone who just lost my mom, and lives near the Disney Parks, wish I could do more.

"This is not the way it is supposed to be. Praying she gets home safely and her health improves soon, so she can be with family."