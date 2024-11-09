FBI investigating racist 'cotton picking' texts sent anonymously to black citizens across the US

9 November 2024, 08:04 | Updated: 9 November 2024, 08:07

FBI investigating racist 'cotton picking' texts sent anonymously to black citizens across the US
FBI investigating racist 'cotton picking' texts sent anonymously to black citizens across the US. Picture: alamy / X

By Danielle de Wolfe

The FBI is investigating after racist text messages were sent to black people across the United States.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The anonymous messages told recipients to report to a plantation "to pick cotton" - an offensive reference to the historic enslavement of Black people in the United States.

Alarming black Americans across the country, the messages were sent to recipients in at least 25 US states following Wednesday's US election, including Alabama, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia,

One horrifying message told the recipient she had "been selected to become a slave at your nearest plantation".

The texts come just days after Donald Trump claimed victory in the US election, leading many to fear the president's racist rhetoric has green lighted such behaviour.

“The FBI is aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter,” the agency said after news of the messages emerged.

Black Americans, including school and university students at traditionally black colleges, were among the recipients, with the FBI's enforcement bureau now looking into the messages.

It remains unclear who is behind the reported texts, how many people had received them, or how the recipients were targeted.

Read more: Donald Trump's estranged nephew claims president-elect said he should 'let his disabled son die'

Read more: Trump will 'certainly' do a UK trade deal, Boris Johnson claims - as Farage urges Starmer to 'roll out the red carpet'

Lousiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, a Republican, told Reuters on Friday that her office is among those investigating the text messages, adding that some targets - herself included - also received emails.

Murrill, who is white, told the news agency that one such message hit her personal email box at 8:17 a.m. Friday, according to a screenshot seen by the outlet.

The message included an ethnic slur and said "Now that trump is president, you have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation" and that "Our guys will come get you in a van."

6th November 2024, London, UK Anti-Trump Demo Outside London US Embassy The election of Donald Trump as US President for a second time is the trigger of a demonstration outside the US embassy in Vauxhall London. Photo Credit: Roland Ravenhill/Alamy
6th November 2024, London, UK Anti-Trump Demo Outside London US Embassy The election of Donald Trump as US President for a second time is the trigger of a demonstration outside the US embassy in Vauxhall London. Photo Credit: Roland Ravenhill/Alamy. Picture: Alamy

The Trump campaign has strongly denied any connection.

Steven Cheung, a campaign spokesman, said: “The campaign has absolutely nothing to do with these text messages.”

The area codes have so far suggested recipients are spread across at least 25 different US states, according to CBS.

Another recipient, who is still at high school, passed the messages to her 42-year-old mother in Indiana.

The distressing message told the teenager she had "been selected to become a slave at your nearest plantation" and would be "picked up in a white van" and "searched thoroughly once you’ve reached your destination".

Close up of hands texting on cell phones
Close up of hands texting on cell phones. Picture: Alamy

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, labelled the messages “extremely, extremely alarming”.

Civil rights group NAACP condemned the messages, labelling them a result of Trump’s election rhetoric and subsequent election.

"These actions are not normal, ” said chief executive Derrick Johnson.

“These messages represent an alarming increase in vile and abhorrent rhetoric from racist groups across the country, who now feel emboldened to spread hate and stoke the flames of fear that many of us are feeling after Tuesday's election results.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Firearms officer who shot and killed Jean Charles de Menezes following failed 21/7 attacks speaks for the first time

'We're gonna die': Firearms officer who killed Jean Charles de Menezes speaks of 'painful' memories for the first time

Iran rejects role in assassination attempt after plot against Donald Trump thwarted by FBI

Iran rejects assassination attempt claims after plot against Donald Trump thwarted by FBI

Fighting broke out in Amsterdam on Thursday night

Emergency measures in Amsterdam after Israeli football fans targeted by pro-Palestine 'hit-and-run attacks'

Boris Johnson has claimed that Donald Trump would "certainly" do a trade deal with the UK

Trump will 'certainly' do a UK trade deal, Boris Johnson claims - as Farage urges Starmer to 'roll out the red carpet'

Russian TV aired nude photos of Melania Trump

Russian state TV airs nude photos of Melania Trump as presenters congratulate her husband on election victory

Prince Andrew is said to have found his own money to stay in the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'finds money to stay in Royal Lodge' after being cut off by Charles when King's 'patience ran out'

Chris Hall, 48, was killed after the limb of a tree fell on him in a park in Chesire

Council fined £500,000 for 'wholly avoidable' death after tree branch fell and killed man walking dog in park

Whitworth Hall at the University of Manchester. Oxford Road, Manchester, England, United Kingdom.

Man arrested after bust of Israeli leader stolen from the University of Manchester and defaced

The mother of 13-year-old Palestinian Abdel Rahman Abdullah, who was shot dead by the Israeli army during clashes at a refugee camp near Bethlehem

Nearly 70% of Gaza dead are women and children, UN reports

m

Prince Harry and Meghan make first joint appearance in months in video about violence against children online

One of the headstones

Mourning families find 'disgusting' health and safety stickers put by local councils on gravestones

Mohamed Al Fayed

Met Police refer themselves to watchdog over handling of sex assault claims against Mohamed Al Fayed

Fred Trump III said his uncle Donald had said he should let his disabled son die

Donald Trump's estranged nephew claims president-elect said he should 'let his disabled son die'

Terry Moore

'Britain's Tiger King' rushed to hospital after being mauled by his own big cat

Donald Trump.

Iranian assassination attempt against Donald Trump thwarted by FBI

UK fire engine (file)

Two dead as blaze rips through Coventry home in early hours of morning

Latest News

See more Latest News

Amanj Hasan Zada has been jailed for 17 years

Iranian man dubbed 'the best smuggler' jailed for 17 years after arranging small boat crossings
Watch the moment this phone snatcher was caught by police in Oxford Circus

WATCH: Dramatic moment undercover police officers arrest phone snatcher in Oxford Circus

Georgina Cooper

Supermodel Georgina Cooper dies aged 46 - just months after getting married

x

Sara Sharif's dad claims stepmum refused to call 999 after he found her 'limp' body

Police have launched an urgent hunt for a crossbow-wielding man in London

Urgent hunt launched for man on the loose with a crossbow as police share CCTV footage

Trevor Sorbie who has died aged 75

Celebrity hairdresser Trevor Sorbie dies aged 75 after terminal cancer diagnosis

'Honour of my life to serve as Taoiseach' says Simon Harris as date set for Ireland election.

'Honour of my life to serve as Taoiseach', says Simon Harris as date set for Ireland election
Martin Hibbert, who was injured in the May 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, makes a statement outside the Royal Courts Of Justice.

Manchester Arena survivors awarded £45,000 in harassment case against conspiracy theorist

'Faint giggles': The Globe on Baker Street has been hit with restrictions

London pub hit with restrictions after faint giggles from customers annoyed one man

Black Friday deals have begun across the UK

Black Friday 2024: When does it start and everything you need to know to get the best deals

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate will attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend.

Princess Kate to join royals at Remembrance events this weekend - but Queen's attendance depends on medical advice
The Prince of Wales during a visit to meet with volunteers of the National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI) at Simon's Town Harbour, Cape Town.

Prince William admits he misses search and rescue work as huge crowds gather to meet royal in South Africa
Queen Camilla will return to her royal duties next week.

Palace gives update on Camilla's return to work after Queen falls ill

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News