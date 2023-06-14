First photo emerges of Nottingham killings suspect as he 'tries to break into homeless hostel'

14 June 2023, 13:17 | Updated: 14 June 2023, 14:16

The suspect was pictured trying to break into a care home
The suspect was pictured trying to break into a care home. Picture: Sky News

By Kit Heren

The first photo of a suspect in the Nottingham killings has emerged, as he tried to break into a homeless hostel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The man can be seen arriving at Seely Hirst House on Mapperley Road in Nottingham at about 4am.

A CCTV still shows him trying to climb in an open window of the hostel after students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, both aged 19, had been killed nearby.

A resident of the hostel woke up and punched him, which sent him falling backwards, Sky News reported.

Police tape today at Seely Hirst House which the Nottingham suspect tried to enter
Police tape today at Seely Hirst House which the Nottingham suspect tried to enter. Picture: LBC

Three people were killed in the Nottingham attacks in the early hours of Tuesday morning - Barnaby, Grace and school caretaker Ian Coates, who was in his 60s. Three more people were injured.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Seely Hirst House in Nottingham
Seely Hirst House in Nottingham. Picture: Google Street View

A care home resident, who did not want to be identified, said: "He tried to get into my window. Thank God I woke up as I might have been dead."

Alex Pridmore, a trustee of the hostel, told Sky News: "I've no idea why he chose here. He's never stayed here so he has no links".

He added: "As you can imagine everyone is a bit shaken by what happened. We look after vulnerable people so we're just relieved that he didn't gain entry."

Nottinghamshire Police said: "It is known that a man attacked two University of Nottingham students with a knife on Ilkeston Road on Tuesday 13 June.

"A call was made to police at 4.04am. Police quickly attended and found a male and female student, aged 19, in the street unresponsive.

Barnaby Webber
Barnaby Webber. Picture: social media

"Investigations have then revealed that a man matching the description of the suspect had attempted to gain entry to a supported living complex in Mapperley Road but had been denied entry.

"This incident was not reported to the police at the time. Police believe the suspect has then attacked a man and stolen his van."

It is understood the suspect, 31, is from West Africa and he has legally lived in the UK for years. Reports suggest he had been in Britain since his teenage years.

Read more: 'Beautiful, brilliant, young man': Family's tribute to student killed in Nottingham attack in 'senseless murder'

Read more: Morning of horror: How the Nottingham attacks broke out as students and man killed and three others injured in rampage

Grace Kumar
Grace Kumar . Picture: Social Media

The attack, which would have taken place when the streets were much quieter than later in the day, raised public concern over whether it was a terror attack. Counter-terror officers were deployed to help in raids.

But police have not declared it as such and are examining the suspect's mental health.

After Grace and Barnaby were attacked, Mr Coates was killed and the suspect stole his van. The attacker then took the van, which he drove into three people in the city centre.

One is in a critical condition in hospital while the other two escaped with minor injuries. The suspect was arrested soon afterwards.

Read more: 'A big soft puppy': Cricket coach's tribute to 'fine young man' killed in Nottingham as he recalled his 'cheeky grin'

Read more: Nottingham is a city in grief but will never forget the names of Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Ian Coates was the third victim identified
Ian Coates was the third victim identified. Picture: Huntingdon Academy/Alamy

Nottingham University students Grace and Barnaby, who had apparently met over a love of hockey, were heading back from a night at Pryzm nightclub. A witness told the BBC he heard "awful, blood-curdling screams"

He said he saw a "black guy dressed all in black with a hood and rucksack grappling with some people".

The unnamed witness added: "She was screaming, 'Help!' I just wish I'd shouted something out of the window to unnerve the assailant.

"I saw him stab the lad first and then the woman. It was repeated stabbing - four or five times. The lad collapsed in the middle of the road.

Read more: Third victim of Nottingham attack named as school caretaker as devastated son says 'I'm broken'

Read more: Tributes paid to 'fun, brilliant' student Grace Kumar, one of three killed in 'devastating' Nottingham attacks

Grace Kumar
Grace Kumar. Picture: Social media

Read more: Nottingham attack suspect 'is West African man, 31, who has legally lived in UK for years' as cops probe mental health

"The girl stumbled towards a house and didn't move. The next minute she had disappeared down the side of a house and that's where they found her.

"I'd say it all happened within five or six minutes. The attacker then just walked off up Ilkeston Road towards town, as calm as anything."

Mr Coates was found dead at about 5am. The van was driven into three people at 5.30am. The suspect was arrested some time after 5.30am.

Barnaby Wallace, pictured with his younger brother, in an image issued by his devastated family
Barnaby Wallace, pictured with his younger brother, in an image issued by his devastated family. Picture: Family handout

The family and friends of Grace, Barnaby and Ian have paid tribute to the victims of the killings.

Ian’s brother Phil said: “I can't sleep, trying to understand what's happened, Ian had led a good life but Grace and Barnaby were just starting out, just absolutely numb at the moment.”

Barnaby's family called him "a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to."

Grace's former hockey and cricket teams called her "fiercely competitive" and "fun, friendly and brilliant."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Silvio Berlusconi's coffin is carried into Milan's cathedral

Italian ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi honoured with state funeral in Milan

Holidaymakers have been warned by the UK Foreign Office about the rules.

Spain holidaymakers issued warning over swimwear rule that could land Brits £250 fine in 'drunken tourism' restrictions

Tributes have come in for Grace Kumar, who was killed in a knife attack in Nottingham on Tuesday

Heartbroken family of Grace Kumar pay tribute to 'wonderful and beautiful' student killed in Nottingham

Survivors arrive at the Greek port of Kalamata

78 migrants dead, dozens feared missing after fishing boat capsizes off Greece

David was delighted to learn of the British custom.

American man shares wholesome reaction to British custom of sharing torn-open bag of crisps with pals in the pub

Jonnie Irwin has recalled the ‘devastating moment’ he told wife his cancer was terminal

Jonnie Irwin 'removes himself' from family home to stay in hospice amid terminal cancer

Barnaby Webber's cricket coach has paid tribute

'A big soft puppy': Cricket coach's tribute to 'fine young man' killed in Nottingham as he recalled his 'cheeky grin'

Just Stop Oil blocked up several streets in London on Wednesday morning

Just Stop Oil eco-activists halt traffic again, on same day police get fresh powers to clear protesters from roads

A Mary's Meals cup of porridge with fruit smiley face

Scottish charity Mary’s Meals wins Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award

Ian Coates has been identified as the third victim of the attack in Nottingham - along with students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Third victim of Nottingham attack named as school caretaker as devastated son says 'I'm broken'

The Lebanese parliament

Lebanese politicians fail in yet another attempt to elect president

A woman holds a candle during a silent protest

Abortion rights protests planned across Poland after death of pregnant woman

Ronnie Knight (l) and with Barbara Windsor (r)

Barbara Windsor’s ex-husband Ronnie Knight who was jailed for £6million robbery dies aged 89

Dame Carolyn addressed questions about This Morning and Phillip Schofield's relationship

ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall says Schofield affair 'deeply inappropriate' as she's grilled by MPs

Members of Japan's Self Defence Force gather near the firing range after the fatal shooting

Trainee arrested after two soldiers shot dead at Japanese army firing range

The names of Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar are sewn into the fabric of the city.

Nottingham is a city in grief but will never forget the names of Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Latest News

See more Latest News

Carla Foster has been jailed

Family of mother jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit are 'angry and embarrassed'
Demolition of the inter-Korean liaison office in June 2020

South Korea sues rival North for blowing up joint liaison office in 2020

Amanda Pritchard will warn of the 'terrible human cost' of obesity

Diet coaches for two-year-olds as number of obese children nearly trebles in a decade

A boat being built at Mandvi in India's Gujarat state

Indian and Pakistani coasts on high alert over Cyclone Biparjoy

APTOPIX Trump Classified Documents

Donald Trump mixes roles as defendant and campaigner after historic charge

Lucille Downer was mauled to death by Darren Pritchard's American bulldogs

'She didn’t stand a chance,’ says woman who watched her mother being mauled to death by American bulldog
Tributes have come in for Grace Kumar, who was killed in a knife attack in Nottingham on Tuesday

Tributes paid to 'fun, brilliant' student Grace Kumar, one of three killed in 'devastating' Nottingham attacks
A storehouse building in Odesa hit by a Russian missile

At least six killed in Russian attacks in south and east Ukraine

The economy grew slightly in April

Economy grows slightly in April, boosted by more spending in pubs and bars

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar were killed after being attacked in the street in Nottingham on Tuesday morning

'Beautiful, brilliant, young man': Family's tribute to student killed in Nottingham attack in 'senseless murder'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Fergie has branded the pair 'brave' for making the move to California.

Fergie labels Harry and Meghan 'brave' for moving to US and says they are 'blazing a trail'
Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in
Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson

'Boris Johnson - an incontinent Labrador, weeing and pooing all over the place': James O'Brien takes aim at the ex-PM
Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'
Tom and Rachel Reeves

Labour's green pledge delayed due to 'mess' Tories made of the economy, Rachel Reeves tells LBC
Women express outrage as mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

'Shame on her midwife!': Women outraged after mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss mother Carla Foster's jail term, after being found guilty of terminating her pregnancy after the legal limit.

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss
The News Agent's Jon Sopel brands Donald Trump as 'chaotic' and deems his mishandling of confidential documents as for 'bragging rights'.

Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

James O'Brien slammed Nadine Dorries calling her claim that she was left off Boris Johnson's Honours list a 'sob story'.

James O'Brien slams Nadine Dorries' honours snub 'sob story'

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges
Bojo

'Can Sunak separate himself from the legacy of Boris Johnson?', asks James O'Brien

Nick Ferrari

'He's let the constituents down!': Caller slams Boris Johnson's performance as 'embarrassing'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit