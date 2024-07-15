They're coming home: Forlorn Gareth Southgate and England squad leave Berlin hotel after Euro's heartbreak

England manager Gareth Southgate leaving the team hotel in Berlin, Germany. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Gareth Southgate waved to fans amid questions about his future as the England team left their Berlin hotel to begin their journey home.

The England manager, who is contracted to the end of 2024, is pondering whether to stay on for the next World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico amid calls for him to move on as those close to him claimed he is poised to quit.

The squad, who endured Euros final heartbreak after losing to Spain, will return to London on a private jet at lunchtime.

The team stayed at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Berlin but checked out at 9am this morning. Stars including Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane all looked forlorn as they walked to the team coach.

The return flight comes as England waits to see if Southgate will resign as England manager after his second straight defeat in a Euros final - amid growing rumours that the defeat to Spain will be his last game.

England's Harry Kane leaving the team hotel in Berlin, Germany. Gareth Southgate and England tasted defeat in a second successive European Championship final as Spain triumphed 2-1 in Berlin. Picture date: Friday July 12, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Had England won the match in Berlin last night, an open top bus tour of London was planned. But now the team will head straight home when they leave Germany and land in the UK later.

An FA spokesman said: "England's players and staff will be travelling back on a charter flight and will leave the airport via a private terminal, so there will not be an opportunity for the public to greet them on arrival.

"We thank you, our incredible fans, for all of your support throughout the tournament."

England's Cole Palmer leaving the team hotel in Berlin. Picture: Alamy

As many as two million Brits could call in sick today after last night's high drama.

Millions more bleary-eyed fans were expected to work from home, while some schools told children they could come in late having slept in after staying up for the final whistle.

Southgate, 53, is facing calls to quit following England's second successive defeat in the Euro's final.

He has suggested he will take time before deciding whether to continue.