Gangster known as ‘big Viking stomper’ on the run for 10 days as manhunt continues

Gangster known as ‘big Viking stomper’ on the run for 10 days as manhunt continues. Picture: Alamy / Cleveland Police

By Danielle De Wolfe

A notorious gangster known as 'big Viking stomper' who absconded from prison remains the subject of a police manhunt after spending 10 days on the run.

Daniel Gee, 44, was labelled as a "force to be reckoned with" after flooding Liverpool’s Grizedale estate with drugs.

The gangster was handed an indefinite sentence for public protection in 2010 after a police probe caught him conspiring to purchase guns.

It followed death threats made towards a teenager who shot him during a New Year's Day confrontation two years previously.

Gee was being held in category D prison Kirklevington Grange, located in North Yorkshire, when he absconded on Monday, May 27.

Police have now released CCTV footage of the Gee captured the day after he absconded.

Gangster Daniel Gee known as ‘big Viking stomper’ was captured on CCTV released by Cleveland Police

Described as a "white male, of large build, around 6ft tall and bald", Gee is now the subject of a nationwide manhunt led by Cleveland Police.

A police spokesperson said: "It is likely to have been carrying a black hoodie inside of the bag which he may have been wearing in earlier sightings.

They added: "When he boarded the train to Middlesbrough, he was wearing a blue hooded raincoat."

He was also seen carrying a yellow JD Sports bag.

Gee was captured walking towards James Cook Train Station in Middlesbrough at 11.50am on Tuesday, May 28, the day after he absconded.

Described in court by Prosecutor Ian Unsworth as a man whose desire for vengeance "knew no bounds", Mr Moore is a former boxer who has spent much of his life involved in organised crime, as well as battling drug addiction.

Daniel Gee, 44, was labelled as a "force to be reckoned with" after flooding Liverpool’s Grizedale estate with drugs. Picture: Alamy

Gee rose to become a notorious figure in north Liverpool, running a violent crime ring alongside his brother Darren.

The Ministry of Justice said: ‘All prisoners in Category D prisons are robustly risk-assessed and absconds are rare.

‘Offenders who break the rules are punished and face extra time behind bars and we are working with the police to recapture this prisoner.’

Anyone who may have seen Daniel Gee or may know his current whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 098852.