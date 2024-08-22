Give Taylor Swift Freedom of the City, Lib Dems say as they praise Eras tour for filling 'blank space' in economy

The Liberal Democrats are calling for Taylor Swift to receive the Freedom of the City of London as the Eras Tour, expected to boost the British economy by nearly £1bn and London’s economy by £300m, wraps up its European leg in the capital. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Katy Ronkin

As Taylor Swift's Eras Tour wraps up in London, the Liberal Democrats are making a bold suggestion: the pop superstar should be awarded the Freedom of the City of London.

London hosted more nights on Taylor Swift's blockbuster Eras tour than anywhere else in the world, with four stops in June and four this August.

Figures show the pop megastar is responsible for injecting £997m into the British economy as a result, with her fans buying tickets, travel, accommodation, outfits and themed food and merchandise, according to Barclays Bank.

It's calculated that the economic impact in London alone will be in excess of £300m.

Now, the Liberal Democrats want to thank Ms Swift for her contributions with one of London's most prestigious awards.

Claiming the city was "enchanted" to welcome her to the capital, the party took a pun-filled swipe at the previous Tory government, claiming her work fills a "blank space the Conservative government left in the British economy".

London was home to the most stops on Taylor Swift's blockbuster Eras tour than anywhere else in the world with four in June and four this month. Picture: Getty

“We were enchanted to welcome Taylor Swift and the Eras Tour to the UK. Her decorated 18-year career has been one of endless philanthropy and using her platform to bring reforms to the music industry, all while releasing chart-topping hits and breaking record after record," Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson and MP for Richmond Park, Sarah Olney said on Thursday.

“But Taylor Swift is now on track to achieve her most impressive feat yet; patching part of the blank space the Conservative government left in the British economy after years of neglect", she continued.

“The Eras Tour has provided hours of joy to the thousands of fans attending the shows, but the real legacy of Taylor Swift’s tour will be the lifeline it provides to our economy, so it is only right that she be recognised with London’s highest honour.”

Nearly 700,000 people attended the eight gigs this summer, with the fan attendance also boost public transport usage, according to Transport for London.

Taylor Swift donates to UK food banks as part of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s shows in June took Wembley Park Tube station past 150,000 entries and exits a day for the first time since the pandemic, TFL said on Thursday.

Ms Swift has a deep affection for London, even name-checking a Vauxhall pub in her most recent album.

Liberal Democrat and 'Swiftie superfan' Tom Gordon, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, has also tabled a motion to recognise ‘the economic impact of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour on the UK economy’.

The motion "notes the concept of 'Swiftonomics' as a demonstration of how cultural events can drive significant economic activity across multiple sectors, including hospitality, retail, and transportation" and calls on the government to continue supporting cultural and entertainment industries.

One of the City of London’s ancient traditions, the Freedom is believed to have begun in 1237 and originally enabled recipients to carry out their trade.

Other recipients include footballer Harry Kane, vaccine scientist Dame Sarah Gilbert, and West End impresario Sir Cameron Mackintosh.

The City of London has been approached for comment.