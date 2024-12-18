'Killer' caught on Google Maps 'stuffing body into car boot', as man and woman arrested

The murder suspect was caught on camera by Google Street Views. Picture: Google Maps

By Kit Heren

A man accused of murder was arrested after being caught on Google Maps stuffing what appeared to be a body into a car boot.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Cuban man in a small village in a remote province in northern Spain - with the tech giant's Street View function providing a major clue.

Part of the victim's dismembered body was also found buried in the tiny village of Andaluz.

The two people arrested were the man caught on camera and his Cuban ex-wife. The alleged victim is another of her ex-husbands - 32-year-old Cuban Jorge Luis Perez.

The accused man lives a few miles away in the village of Tajueco where "nothing ever happens", according to Spanish newspaper El Pais.

The man was caught on camera, with the image now blurred out online. Picture: Social media

The report added: "And if something did happen, surely nobody would know about it, or so the alleged murderer must have thought when he put a bundle in the boot of his old burgundy Rover last October that has led investigators to believe it could be a corpse.

"The man became overconfident. Just as he was bending down to put the bundle in the boot, with no neighbours or onlookers near by, something happened that hadn’t happened for 15 years: the Google Maps car passed".

Police used the Tajueco image on Google Street View to piece together the movements of the suspects and make the arrests.

Mr Perez is said to have been killed in October 2023.

Police launched the investigation after the victim was reported missing by a relative.

So far, officers have only discovered the torso of Mr Perez.

Google has since blurred out the image on Street View.