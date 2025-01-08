Moment hiker found after 13 days lost in Australian wilderness after surviving on just two granola bars

Hadi Nazari found by hikers. Picture: NSW Rural Fire Service

By Sophie O'Sullivan

This is the moment a 23-year-old medical student was found by hikers after vanishing in the Australian bush on Boxing Day.

Hadi Nazari survived on just two granola bars having gone missing while walking with friends in New South Wales.

Since Boxing Day, more than 300 emergency services personnel, volunteers, and members of the public have scoured the Australian wilderness in the sweltering summer heat for signs of the missing student.

Rubbish, poles, a campfire, a lighter, and a camera, all believed to belong to Mr Nazari, kept hopes alive but it wasn't until a group of hikers heard him call out that he was finally located and airlifted to safety.

"He called out to some hikers who were in the area, he told them that he'd been lost in the bush and was thirsty. Those people then contacted emergency services" explained Police Superintendent Andrew Spliet who added that Mr Nazari had "no obvious injuries" and is "in really good health".

Kosciuszko National Park, where Mr Nazari became separated from his group while stopping to take a photo, has some of the steepest and thickest terrain in NSW.

Hadi Nazari found alive in Kosciuszko National Park after a 13-day search. Picture: NSW Police

NSW SES South Eastern Zone deputy commander Superintendent Matt Price said that crews searched nearly 12km a day to find Mr Nazari: “The teams have been rising to the occasion and have been continuously working through tough conditions".

Mr Nazari was finally found on The Hannels Spur, known amongst bushwalkers to be one of the toughest ascents in Australia.

Hadi Nazari, center right, a medical student who was missing for two weeks in the Kosciuszko National Park, is seen in Melbourne, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, after he was rescued by a group of hikers. (ABC via AP). Picture: Alamy

Two granola bars from an abandoned hut and water from creeks were all that sustained Mr Nazari through the two-week ordeal.

Rescuers remained hopeful during the search effort due to the presence of water in the area. Superintendent Spliet said on Wednesday “He has access to water, that is the reason why we are still out here and actively engaged."

“If you have access to water, it is my understanding, given what we have been told by the experts who look after the survivability report for us, we are still hopeful,”

Over 300 rescue staff, volunteers, and members of the public searched for the lost hiker. Picture: NSW Police

Superintendent Spliet attributed Mr Nazari's survival to his fitness and hiking experience.

NSW Riverina Police District Inspector Josh Broadfoot described the rescue as "an incredible outcome." He thanked the team involved in the rescue effort: "After 13 long days, he has been located. We want to thank our emergency services partner agencies, volunteers, and members of the public for their assistance."

"We never gave up hope of finding him"

Mr Nazari's family have described the remarkable rescue as the “happiest day of our lives".