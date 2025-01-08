Moment hiker found after 13 days lost in Australian wilderness after surviving on just two granola bars

8 January 2025, 11:39 | Updated: 8 January 2025, 13:21

Hadi Nazari found by hikers.
Hadi Nazari found by hikers. Picture: NSW Rural Fire Service

By Sophie O'Sullivan

This is the moment a 23-year-old medical student was found by hikers after vanishing in the Australian bush on Boxing Day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hadi Nazari survived on just two granola bars having gone missing while walking with friends in New South Wales.

Since Boxing Day, more than 300 emergency services personnel, volunteers, and members of the public have scoured the Australian wilderness in the sweltering summer heat for signs of the missing student.

Rubbish, poles, a campfire, a lighter, and a camera, all believed to belong to Mr Nazari, kept hopes alive but it wasn't until a group of hikers heard him call out that he was finally located and airlifted to safety.

Hiker rescued from Australian wilderness two weeks after disappearance

Read more: Missing surfer in Australia believed to have died in shark attack, police say

Read more: Thousands told to abandon homes as wildfires engulf Los Angeles suburbs - follow live

"He called out to some hikers who were in the area, he told them that he'd been lost in the bush and was thirsty. Those people then contacted emergency services" explained Police Superintendent Andrew Spliet who added that Mr Nazari had "no obvious injuries" and is "in really good health".

Kosciuszko National Park, where Mr Nazari became separated from his group while stopping to take a photo, has some of the steepest and thickest terrain in NSW.

Hadi Nazari found alive in Kosciuszko National Park after a 13-day search.
Hadi Nazari found alive in Kosciuszko National Park after a 13-day search. Picture: NSW Police

NSW SES South Eastern Zone deputy commander Superintendent Matt Price said that crews searched nearly 12km a day to find Mr Nazari: “The teams have been rising to the occasion and have been continuously working through tough conditions".

Mr Nazari was finally found on The Hannels Spur, known amongst bushwalkers to be one of the toughest ascents in Australia.

Hadi Nazari, center right, a medical student who was missing for two weeks in the Kosciuszko National Park, is seen in Melbourne, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, after he was rescued by a group of hikers. (ABC via AP)
Hadi Nazari, center right, a medical student who was missing for two weeks in the Kosciuszko National Park, is seen in Melbourne, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, after he was rescued by a group of hikers. (ABC via AP). Picture: Alamy

Two granola bars from an abandoned hut and water from creeks were all that sustained Mr Nazari through the two-week ordeal.

Rescuers remained hopeful during the search effort due to the presence of water in the area. Superintendent Spliet said on Wednesday “He has access to water, that is the reason why we are still out here and actively engaged."

“If you have access to water, it is my understanding, given what we have been told by the experts who look after the survivability report for us, we are still hopeful,”

Over 300 rescue staff, volunteers, and members of the public searched for the lost hiker.
Over 300 rescue staff, volunteers, and members of the public searched for the lost hiker. Picture: NSW Police

Superintendent Spliet attributed Mr Nazari's survival to his fitness and hiking experience.

NSW Riverina Police District Inspector Josh Broadfoot described the rescue as "an incredible outcome." He thanked the team involved in the rescue effort: "After 13 long days, he has been located. We want to thank our emergency services partner agencies, volunteers, and members of the public for their assistance."

"We never gave up hope of finding him"

Mr Nazari's family have described the remarkable rescue as the “happiest day of our lives".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Demonstrators on opposing sides of the issue in Seoul

South Korean President’s lawyers slam detention efforts amid warnings of clash

Aspiring rapper Kelyan was stabbed to death on a bus

Teen bus stabbing victim was 'groomed by gangs', grieving mother says, as his chilling last Instagram post is revealed

Maia was 'caught using a company credit card after being sacked'

The Traitors star Maia Gouveia 'caught using company credit card after being sacked for going AWOL'

Jean-Marie Le Pen

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen pays tribute to father

The actor takes part in a police press conference

Chinese actor trafficked to Myanmar to work in scam, Thai police say

Starmer clashed with Badenoch

'Action not inquiries': Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch clash over grooming gangs in stormy PMQs

A resident of a care home is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches

Thousands flee as wildfires burn out of control in Los Angeles

Hacker with a hood behind graphic showing and binary code

Japan links Chinese hackers MirrorFace to dozens of cyber attacks

Drinking a glass of milk a day significantly reduces risk of bowel cancer.

A glass of milk a day cuts risk of bowel cancer, study reveals

Firefighters and rescuers work at the industrial site

Ukraine claims strike on key military fuel depot deep inside Russia

Sara Sharif's stepmum has been given an 'easy' job in a prison library

Sara Sharif's stepmother given 'easy' job in prison library and 'allowed to cook for other inmates'

The pair went missing while hiking in the Italian Dolomites

Body found in search for two British men who went missing while hiking in Italian Dolomites

Wildlife officials and climbers rescue a bull elk

Elk and safety: Animal rescued after Colorado cliffhanger

Cecilia Sala

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala released from Iran

c

Terrifying moment California wildfire engulfs family home before residents and their pet dog flee

Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall,

Pope says anyone who exploits or abuses a child answers to God

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fresh snow and ice warnings have been issued

Fresh snow and ice warnings issued as Brits brace for blizzard and temperatures set to plummet to -16C
Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani must give up World Series rings over damages case, lawyers say

Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg

Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg to serve as country’s interim leader

Passengers Boarding A Ryanair Aircraft Of The Low Cost Carrier

Ryanair to take disruptive passengers to court in 'major clampdown'

Aziz Ziriat, left, and Samuel Harris who have gone missing while hiking near Lake Garda

Search continues for two London hikers missing in the Dolomites since New Year’s Day

Reform is “fixed” in favour of Nigel Farage, former deputy leader claims as he hits back at former boss

Reform is 'fixed' in favour of Nigel Farage, former deputy leader claims as he hits back at former boss
Videos filmed from plane windows capture the devastating scale of the California wildfires

Full scale of California wildfires emerges as 30,000 evacuated and A-listers flee homes as state of emergency declared
sam altman

Sister of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman files lawsuit against brother alleging sexual abuse as child
Grippa

Manhunt continues after aspiring rapper known as 'Grippa', 14, stabbed to death on south London bus in ‘postcode beef’
A firefighter walks toward a burning structure

State of emergency declared amid Los Angeles wildfires

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News