Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian, 42, reveals cancer diagnosis after finding lump while breastfeeding

Ali, pictured with husband David O’Mahoney, revealed she is battling breast cancer. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian has revealed she has been diagnosed with stage two breast cancer after discovering a lump while breastfeeding.

The actress, 42, said she discovered the lump while breastfeeding her daughter Isabella.

She is now undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and is due to undergo a mastectomy and radiotherapy treatment early next year.

She told OK! magazine: “It was a total shock. I have mornings when I wake up and I’ve forgotten… and then suddenly I remember. I’m still trying to process it.”

Her husband David O’Mahony said: “I was with the kids and Ali stuck her head round the door and said that cancerous cells had turned up in the biopsy.

"She said it in the most subtle way so the girls didn’t twig. I could see how scared and in shock she was.”

Ali moved from London to rural Ireland with her husband and two daughters, Isla and Isabella earlier this year, saying she was suffering ‘major burn out’ due to her life in London.

She received the cancer diagnosis in June and is receiving care from the Orchid Centre at Cork University.