Israel threatens 'return to war' if ceasefire deal breached as Netanyahu calls agreement 'temporary'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Israel "reserves the right" to return to war if any parts of the ceasefire agreement is breached.

The Israeli Prime Minister stressed that his defence forces were to return to fighting, they would do so in new and "forceful" ways.

He said in a televised address: "If we must return to fighting, we will do that in new, forceful ways."

Nr Netanyahu added the US is behind him on this, with a second phase of ceasefire negotiations still set to take place.

"President Trump and President Biden have given full backing to Israel's right to return to combat if Israel concludes that negotiations on Phase B are futile," he added.

The prime minister also claimed his military has "changed the face of the Middle East" after achieving what he called successes against his "enemies" across the region, including Hezbollah and Iran.

Some hostages are set to be release tomorrow, likely women and children, while male soldiers are to be released in a second phase that is yet to be negotiated.

People hold placards bearing portraits of hostages held in the Gaza Strip since Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. Picture: Getty

Israel’s justice ministry has published its own a list of more than 700 who are to be freed in the deal’s first phase, set take place from 4pm local time.

The fighting is scheduled to end on Sunday morning at 8.30am local time (6.30am UK time).

Under the deal, 33 hostages are set to be released over the next six weeks, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Mr Netanyahu has claimed he has still not received a list of those still held hostage by Hamas.

He warned he will not proceed with tomorrow's ceasefire until it is given a list of names of those set to be released on Sunday.

“We will not move forward with the outline until we receive a list of the hostages to be freed, as agreed," he said.

Mr Netanyahu added: “Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement. The sole responsibility lies with Hamas.”