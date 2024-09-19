Israeli pensioner charged with plotting to assassinate Benjamin Netanyahu in foiled revenge scheme 'backed by Iran'

Moti Maman has been accused of taking part in a plot to assassinate Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

An Israeli pensioner has been accused of taking part in a plot to assassinate Benjamin Netanyahu in a plan masterminded by Iran.

Businessman Moti Maman, 73, was arrested by Israeli security services in August after attending two meetings in Iran, but his name was only made public on Thursday.

Defence minister Yoav Gallant and intelligence chief Ronen Bar were also possible targets, according to the IDF.

The assassination would have been revenge for the July killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran in July. Iran said Israel was behind the killing of Haniyeh.

The IDF said in a statement on Wednesday: "The Israeli citizen entered Iran...smuggled through the border hidden inside a truck cabin.

"He met with additional Iranian intelligence agents and was asked by them to carry out activities for Iran on Israeli soil, including promoting assassination attacks.”

Maman is said to have demanded a million dollars (£750,000) before taking part in the plot on Netanyahu. He is also said to have been given €5,000 (£4,200) just for attending the meetings with Iranian officials.

A lawyer for the suspected OAP assassin said that his client had made an error of judgement and was cooperating with the authorities.

The lawyer, Eyal Besserglick, said that Maman's children serve in the Israeli security forces.

He said that this meant that "it can already be said that this is a person who has greatly assisted the security services of the State of Israel."

The plot to assassinate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was foiled. Picture: Getty

It comes after Israel declared a "new phase of war" in the region after a two waves of deadly explosions in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The various militias and terrorist groups that Israel is fighting - such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza and the Houthis in Yemen - are funded and supported by Iran.

One of the thousands of people who was injured in the first wave of the blasts was the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon.

Israel has been widely blamed for the attacks, but has not taken responsibility.

Fears have intensified that the simmering conflict between Israel and Lebanon could escalate into all-out war.

Hezbollah has exchanged fire with Israel's military almost daily since October 8, the day after a deadly Hamas-led assault in southern Israel triggered the war in Gaza.

Since then, hundreds have been killed in strikes in Lebanon and dozens in Israel, while tens of thousands on each side of the border have been displaced.