Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gives evidence in court as he slams 'absurd' corruption allegations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a hearing in his trial on corruption charges. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has given evidence in court as he hit out at "absurd" corruption allegations.

Mr Netanyahu told the court in Tel Aviv that he would refute the allegations - calling them a "drop in the sea" compared to challenges he faced in protecting his country.

During his court appearances, he will answer to charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases.

He is accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars worth of cigars and champagne from a billionaire Hollywood producer in exchange for assisting him with personal and business interests.

He is also accused of promoting advantageous regulation for media moguls in exchange for favourable coverage of himself and his family.

Opening the defence argument, Mr Netanyahu's lawyer said his client was the victim of a political witch hunt.

Prosecutors "weren't investigating a crime, they were pursuing a man", he said.

Mr Netanyahu then attempted to downplay the claims against him. He has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the district court for his long-running trial for alleged corruption. Picture: Alamy

Speaking on the eve of his testimony, Mr Netanyahu said: "Eight years I am waiting to knock down once and for all these deluded and absurd charges against me.

"These investigations were born of sin. There was no offence, so they found an offence."

It comes as he is set to testify for about six hours a day, three days a week for several weeks.

Questions have been raised about how he will be able to continue running the country and keep on top of the conflict in Gaza at the same time.

However, Mr Netanyahu told the court that he would be able to manage it all.

"I have been waiting for eight years for this moment to tell the truth," he told the court.

"But I am also a prime minister… I am leading the country through a seven-front war, and I think the two can be done in parallel."