'All deserve to die': Nazi sympathiser jailed for threatening to kill police officers

14 January 2025, 22:49 | Updated: 14 January 2025, 22:59

Jack Mason
Jack Mason has been jailed over graphic threats sent to police. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Flaminia Luck

A "deplorable" Nazi sympathiser has been jailed for threatening to kill police officers with graphic threats - as well as taking part in disorder in Liverpool over the summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jack Mason sent emails to officers saying their "throats would be sliced open" in the name of Harry Roberts, who murdered three officers in London in the 1960s, reports the BBC.

When he was arrested, officers found Nazi symbols on his phone and a meme that read "Don't blame me, I voted for Hitler", Liverpool Crown Court heard.

CCTV also captured Mason an item at police on the Strand before smashing bricks, working his way through a crowd and throwing them at police officers. He then marched through the streets of Liverpool with a masked mob.

Disorder broke out across the country following the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport on July 29.

Riot police in Liverpool on August 3
Detectives arrested Mason on 17 September 2024 for his threats to maim and kill police officers. Picture: Alamy

On August 3 2024, Jack Mason took part in disorder in Liverpool city centre and threw missiles at police officers.

He later threatened to kill police officers by e-mail.

He also threatened to kill politicians, members of the armed forces and the media who he stated “…all deserve to die”.

In one email, sent to Merseyside Police deputy chief constable Chris Green, he wrote: "There's something so beautiful and natural in blood, pain and suffering."

In another, he told an officer: "I will be tasting blood even if it's not yours."

The prosecution said Mason described wanting to make him watch as he mutilated Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy.

Detectives arrested Mason on 17 September 2024 for his threats to maim and kill.

Mason made graphic threats towards Serena Kennedy, chief constable of Merseyside Police
Mason made graphic threats towards Serena Kennedy, chief constable of Merseyside Police. Picture: Merseyside Police

Mason, 31, of Grasmere Ave, St Helens, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to violent disorder and threatening to kill police officers.

Yesterday, he was sentenced today to four years and four months in prison (20 months for death threats and two years eight months for disorder.

He was also given a five-year criminal behaviour order.

Police officers in riot gear during an 'Enough is Enough' demonstration in Liverpool
Police officers in riot gear during an 'Enough is Enough' demonstration in Liverpool. Picture: Getty

'Deplorable'

Detective Inspector Paula Jones said: “Mason not only threw bricks at officers during the disorder, he went on to make threats to kill them.

“His behaviour towards officers who turn up to work every day to enter challenging and sometimes dangerous situations to protect the public was, quite frankly, deplorable.

“The contrast between Mason’s behaviour and that of the officers deployed to protect people and property that day could not be starker, and I hope he spends his time behind bars reflecting on his actions.

“This year we continue to arrest, charge and sentence those involved in Merseyside disorder.

"Mason is now removed from the community that he terrorised by his appalling behaviour.

“The actions of those who took part in the disorder not only seriously injured officers, but also caused harm and fear to people in Liverpool city centre.

“The sentencing results we have seen so far for disorder shows how seriously the courts take this matter. Mason now finds himself at the beginning of a jail term.

“We continue to review footage and information and will not stop until we’ve put everyone we possibly can before the courts."

Merseyside Police have to date arrested 165 people, charged 125 and sentenced 92 for a total of 195 years four months.

