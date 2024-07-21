Jay Slater's family blast trolls over bogus leads following sightings on the ‘Eurostar’ and ‘watching the Euros’

21 July 2024, 17:39 | Updated: 21 July 2024, 17:40

Jay Slater was 'killed instantly' after falling from height in Tenerife family believe
Jay Slater was 'killed instantly' after falling from height in Tenerife family believe. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The head of the missing persons charity supporting Jay Slater’s family has called out trolls for bogus leads following the missing teen’s disappearance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Matthew Searle, CEO of LBT Global, claims he received a series of hateful messages detailing bogus leads relating to 19-year-old Jay Slater.

Following the teen’s disappearance on June 17, the Slater family were subjected to hoax demands, with trolls claiming they were holding the apprentice bricklayer hostage.

Jay Slater went missing in Tenerife after leaving the NRG music festival in the tourist hotspot of Playa de las Americas to return to his Airbnb.

On 15 July, the Spanish Civil Guard found a body near to where Jay disappeared, which was later identified as Jay.

It comes as a TikTok sleuth who joined the hunt for missing teen Jay Slater said he believes the 19-year-old remains trapped in a Tenerife ravine.
It comes as a TikTok sleuth who joined the hunt for missing teen Jay Slater said he believes the 19-year-old remains trapped in a Tenerife ravine. Picture: handout

LBT Global were involved in the search for Jay, with the charity’s boss claiming that the fake leads had interfered with ongoing investigations into the case.

Among the fake tips investigated by LBT Global were “Jay Slater in a Sainsbury’s in Basingstoke, watching a Euros match in a pub in Droitwich, and in the Eurostar”, said the charity boss.

The flurry of fake claims has prompted Mr Searle to plan a meeting with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper regarding the involvement of online trolls at a crucial time in a missing person’s case, he told the Sunday Times.

Read more: Jay Slater's GoFundMe page hits £70k after teen's mum appeals for funeral donations

Read more: Jay Slater’s body to be flown back to the UK as second post-mortem may take place

“We’re going to get a case where the police will be dealing with the malicious side of it, and they miss an opportunity to actually rescue someone, and someone’s life will be lost.”

Despite the online abuse, public support for Jay Slater and his family has been far-reaching. The 19-year-old's GoFundMe page recently hit £70k, following Jay’s mum Debbie Duncan’s plea to give her son the “send-off he deserves”.

The fundraiser has received more than 5,700 donations.

Dozens of troops during the macro search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater, who disappeared on June 17, at the Mirador de la Cruz de Hilda, in Masca, Tenerife, Canary Islands (Spain).
Dozens of troops during the macro search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater, who disappeared on June 17, at the Mirador de la Cruz de Hilda, in Masca, Tenerife, Canary Islands (Spain). Picture: Alamy

Mr Searle said that online trolls have even previously laid claims to the legitimacy of the GoFundMe page, asking whether Jay’s family needed that much cash.

Firing back at the cruel trolls, he said: “the hate comes from people who, I assume, have never had to repatriate a deceased loved one”. He added that the costs to repatriate a person can easily exceed £20k, reported The Sun.

Police are said to be investigating the influx of hateful messages received by Mr Seale and Jay’s mum during the disappearance of the teen since it falls under telecommunications laws.

In a bid to cover their tracks, online trolls are believed to have used single-use email addresses and SIM cards.

Jay Slater’s family expressed their gratitude to LBT Global in a statement from Debbie Duncan: "We would like to thank LBT Global for their support during this impossible time.

"We are working with agencies to arrange Jay's repatriation to the UK and the remaining funds, along with any future donations will be used to help with this if needed and to pay for Jay’s funeral costs back home.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
President Biden Delivers Remarks On Attempted Assassination Of Former President Trump

Joe Biden drops out off 2024 US presidential race

Breaking
The 152nd Open - Day Four

American Xander Schauffele crowned The 152nd Open Champion as he finishes -9 to win in Royal Troon

Breaking News

England beat the West Indies by 241 runs in second Test at Trent Bridge

Four men found dead in car following horror collision with tree

Four men found dead in car following horror collision with tree

The M25 motorway closures are to set to cause travel chaos

Motorway misery: M25, M4 and M1 closures set to disrupt drivers this week – find out if you’re affected

Giovanni Pernice is expecting to be cleared following a misconduct probe, it is understood.

Ex-Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice 'expects to be cleared' amid misconduct allegations

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Lord Falconer has said 'the time has come' for assisted dying reform

'The time has come': Lord Falconer calls for 'significant' assisted dying reform ahead of his new bill being introduced

An independent review recommended teachers and nurses get 5.5% pay rises

'There's also a cost to no deal': Treasury minister hints at above-inflation pay rise for public sector workers

Yvette Cooper vows to crackdown on illegal immigration

Beauty salons and car washes to be targeted in illegal immigration blitz as Home Secretary redeploys Rwanda scheme staff

Sarah Justine Packwood, 54, and her husband, Brett Clibbery, 70.

Mystery as Brit woman and husband attempting to cross Atlantic found dead in lifeboat one month after going missing

Exclusive
Five days of big names: LBC announces guest host week

Five days of big names: LBC announces guest host week

Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves vows 'big bang' for pensions as government launches review in bid to boost investment and savings

Amanda Abbington has claimed Giovanni Pernice was 'cruel and abusive'.

Strictly's Amanda Abbington breaks silence over 'cruel' Giovanni Pernice - as first female pro under fire

Donald Trump spoke at a rally for the first time since he was shot in the ear

Donald Trump says he ‘took a bullet for democracy’ at first rally since assassination attempt

A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills, after vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned as residents were warned to stay home following an outbreak of disorder on Thursday evening. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024.

Man charged with arson after bus set on fire in Leeds riots over children allegedly removed from local family

Latest News

See more Latest News

Craig Revel Horwood has said the recent allegations have come as a 'shock' to him

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood breaks silence after 'shock' of dancing show's abuse allegations
A series of Israeli strikes have been launched against the Houthi-controlled port city of Hodeidah in Yemen

Israel launches series of air strikes on Houthi-controlled city in Yemen day after group claim deadly attack on Tel Aviv
Jay Slater and his mum, Debbie Duncan

Jay Slater's GoFundMe page hits £70k after teen's mum appeals for funeral donations

Holidaymakers have been left stranded during global IT outage

'We're not being given any information': Furious holidaymaker stranded in Rhodes tells of travel hell after IT outage
A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills, after vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned as residents were warned to stay home following an outbreak of disorder on Thursday evening. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024.

Further unrest in Leeds as hundreds take to streets to 'demand return of children' allegedly removed from local family
NHS England has warned of "continued disruption" to GP services into next week.

NHS warns of GP disruption after global IT outage as trains, planes and roads remain in chaos leaving Brits stranded
Planes, trains and roads have been hit by travel chaos following Friday's IT outage.

Holiday hell: Trains, planes and roads in chaos after global IT outage - with thousands of Brits stranded abroad
Graham Gomm

Prisoner who escaped custody at HMP Wormwood Scrubs during hospital trip is arrested following manhunt
Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting
A highway bridge collapsed in northwest China.

At least 12 people dead and more than 30 missing after China bridge collapses due to flooding

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Donald Trump gunman 'scoped out Kate Middleton and had pictures of her on his phone' before failed murder attempt
Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit