Jay Slater’s body to be flown back to the UK as second post-mortem may take place

Jay Slater's body was found this week. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

Jay Slater’s body will be flown back to the UK next week after Spanish authorities concluded their investigation into the teenager’s death.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jay's body was found at the bottom of a ravine in Tenerife earlier this week, close to where the teenager went missing on June 17.

He visited the Spanish island with his friends for a three-day music festival and was seen partying just hours before he went missing.

Jay with his family and friends before he died. Picture: Social Media

Jay suffered 'multiple injuries' compatible with an accidental fall from a significant height, according to a post-mortem.

There is not thought to be any foul-play involved in his death.

Read More: Jay Slater's mother 'wants to see him one last time' after Spanish authorities confirm body found is her missing son

Read More: GoFundMe gives update on ‘next steps’ for £58,000 Jay Slater fundraiser as teen's body found

A spokesperson for Jay's family said: "The body is now ready to be released to the family.

"There are a number of complex issues that need to be addressed before he can finally be flown home to the UK.

"But the plan is for his family to be on the same flight. They want to bring him home."

Several personnel during the macro search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater. Picture: Alamy

Jay's family expect his body to be repatriated by the start of next week.

A second post-mortem may be carried out by authorities back in the UK, before a funeral for the teenager takes place.