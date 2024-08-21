Jeremy Clarkson reveals opening date for his new pub as locals voice traffic fears

By Henry Moore

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed the exact day his new pub will start serving drinks, but locals fear the much-anticipated launch will bring huge traffic to the area.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Farmer’s Dog, formerly known as The Windmill, on the A40 near Burford, west Oxfordshire, will open its doors to the public this Friday, months ahead of schedule.

The Top Gear star had originally told fans his new watering hole wouldn’t open until 2025, but a social media post has now confirmed it will be serving drinks on Friday August 23 at 12pm.

Traffic measures are being introduced ahead of the grand opening, as West Oxfordshire district council warns of “teething issues” due to the pub’s unexpected opening.

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence on death of his beloved pet on Diddly Squat Farm

These measures include dropping the speed limit on the Burford roundabout from 60mph to 40mph and boosting the regularity of busses.

The pub opening “has been planned at short notice [by Clarkson], so it may have teething problems,” head of the local council Andy Graham said.

This early opening has seen locals express their concern over thousands of tourists flocking to the rural area.

Liam Walker, a county and district councillor, said: “It is important Oxfordshire county council are supportive but also ensure lessons have been learnt from the farm shop.”

Speaking to the Times, Walker added: “I am concerned people will park in the lay-by when the car park for the pub is full and they will then need to cross a very busy A40.

“We have seen with the farm shop that people visit even when it’s closed to take selfies with the signage, so I suspect the same will happen here and the lay-by offers that easy option to do so.

“There is the potential that this will end up being farm shop chaos mark 2 and I will be disappointed if that’s the case as there has been plenty of time and learnings to make sure this is safe for visitors and those passing by.”

Despite their concerns, the local council has been keen to support Clarkson’s endeavours in the area.

A West Oxfordshire district council spokesman said: “We are always keen to support local businesses and we have had initial conversations with Mr Clarkson and his team about The Windmill pub.

“We have provided advice and we are also practically supporting with various elements of opening the pub, such as licensing, water supply and food safety.

“The county council are leading on the issues around parking and traffic, and are putting in place various measures.”