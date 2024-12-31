Joe Wicks rushed to hospital after suffering injury during run - forcing him to pull out of event

Joe Wicks has been rushed to hospital after injuring himself during a run.

The 39-year-old revealed on Instagram that he rolled his ankle during a run on Tuesday morning.

He went to hospital for x-rays, amid concerns that he had broken it, but found out he just had ligament damage.

The Body Coach star is now on crutches and has been forced to pull out of an event while he recovers.

Apologising to those planning to attend, he said he would plan another as soon as he could.

"Happy New Year," Wicks said. "Had a shocker this morning. Thought I’d end the year with a run. Was feeling inspired and hit the road in the dark at 6am.

"As I ran around the corner I rolled my ankle on the grass and put all of my weight onto it. So painful. I had to hop back home on my other foot.

"Anyway, bit of a setback. Went to the hospital for an x-ray because I thought it was fractured. Good news is that it’s not broken, just ligament damage. Codeine and ice for me today.

"Unfortunately, this means I won’t be able to do my planned 5km walk around Virginia Lake tomorrow morning. So sorry I can’t make it. I was really looking forward to it. I’ll plan another one there as soon as I can.

"If you know anyone who was planning on coming along can you please tag them below or let them know today. I’m worried they won’t see it and will turn up.

"Thank you. Have a happy new year everyone."