Princess of Wales delights fans at Wimbledon as she drops in on Court 18 to watch British No1 Katie Boulter

4 July 2023, 12:44

Kate arriving at Wimbledon
Kate arriving at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Kate has delighted fans by appearing at Wimbledon's Court 18 to back British number one Katie Boulter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Princess of Wales arrived at Wimbledon for the second day of the tournament to see Boulter take on Australian Daria Saville.

Kate is the patron of the Lawn Tennis Association and the regularly attends the tournament.

Kate seen with Deborah Jevans during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023
Kate seen with Deborah Jevans during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023. Picture: Getty
Kate and Laura Robson attend day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Kate and Laura Robson attend day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Picture: Getty

Dressed in a green blazer and white skirt, she smiled and greeted two young children as she made her way in.

Read more: Wimbledon quiet prayer rooms should not be used for sex, couples told, after 'sounds of intimacy' heard

Read more: Just Stop Oil blamed for hours-long queues at Wimbledon as tennis fans miss out on games they paid to see

Footage shared online showed her taking a seat at the back of the Court 18 crowd with Debbie Jevans and Laura Robson.

She later left after it started to rain, with the match suspended and the court covered.

Kate seen with Deborah Jevans as they shelter from the rain with umbrellas as play is suspended
Kate seen with Deborah Jevans as they shelter from the rain with umbrellas as play is suspended. Picture: Getty
Kate seen with Deborah Jevans and Laura Robson as they shelter from the rain with umbrellas
Kate seen with Deborah Jevans and Laura Robson as they shelter from the rain with umbrellas. Picture: Getty

The royal is also heading to Centre Court on Tuesday to honour Roger Federer in a special ceremony.

Spectators will see a video montage of Federer's best moments through the years before he and his wife stay for the day’s play as special guests in the royal box.

Sally Bolton, CEO at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, said on Monday: "We are pleased to say that Roger will be with us tomorrow.

"We will have a special celebratory moment on Centre Court before play starts just to honour him as the man holding the most gentlemen's singles titles here at Wimbledon.

"So for those lucky enough to have a seat on Centre Court tomorrow, I’d just encourage them to get into their seats about 1pm.

"We will have a moment just to celebrate his achievements and to say thank you, for us certainly for all the memories."

Federer appearing at Wimbledon for the special ceremony
Federer appearing at Wimbledon for the special ceremony. Picture: Getty

Federer has become good friends with the royals over the years and even attended the wedding of Kate's sister Pippa to James Matthews in 2017.

Roger Federer of Switzerland is seen during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023
Roger Federer of Switzerland is seen during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023. Picture: Getty

Wimbledon saw the highest attendance on day one of the tournament since 2015, organisers said.

But tennis fans faced waiting from the early hours into the afternoon to get into the SW19 venue.

Some 10,000 lined up as security seized deodorant and sun cream, with powders, glue, chains and cable ties also explicitly banned.

The crackdown resulted in spectators missing games they had paid to see as part of a new anti-protest plan, which has been brought in as eco-activists target major sporting events.

