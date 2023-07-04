Wimbledon quiet prayer rooms should not be used for sex, couples told, after 'sounds of intimacy' heard

Couples have been told not to use the Wimbledon quiet room for sex. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Two rooms at Wimbledon dedicated to quiet prayer and reflection should not be used for sex, the tournament chief has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Reports emerged last year of couples using the quiet rooms near Court 12 for romantic assignations - horrifying some visitors.

But Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, said that the quiet rooms were still a valuable facility, and asked couples to respect them.

Speaking on Monday, the first day of the tournament, she said: "It’s a really important space. So, we will be retaining it and we’ll be making sure that people are using it the right way.

"If people need space to go to pray, it’s the quiet space for that.

Read more: Just Stop Oil blamed for hours-long queues at Wimbledon as tennis fans miss out on games they paid to see

Read more: Nick Kyrgios settles legal case with Wimbledon fan he accused of being 'drunk of her mind' at final

Sally Bolton at the start of the Championships. Picture: Getty

"There is an opportunity to breastfeed in there. But we are looking for it to be used in the right way."

Visitors reported people emerging from the prayer rooms, which are at the back of Court 12, with "sheepish" smiles on their faces.

Describing one couple, one spectator said: "This couple disappeared inside, locked the door and they were gone for ages. I had time to finish two Pimms while they were in there. The sign on the door said ’engaged'.

"When they came out they were laughing away to themselves. She was in a long flowing summer dress and there was no doubt as to what they had been up to."

Wimbledon began again on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Another described how they heard "sounds of intimacy" coming from one of the rooms.

Describing the quiet rooms in its 2023 tournament access guide, Wimbledon said: "Located in the Southern Village, this sanctuary offers guests a peaceful space to pray, meditate or just be present in the moment."