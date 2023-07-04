Wimbledon quiet prayer rooms should not be used for sex, couples told, after 'sounds of intimacy' heard

4 July 2023, 11:34

Couples have been told not to use the Wimbledon quiet room for sex
Couples have been told not to use the Wimbledon quiet room for sex. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Two rooms at Wimbledon dedicated to quiet prayer and reflection should not be used for sex, the tournament chief has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reports emerged last year of couples using the quiet rooms near Court 12 for romantic assignations - horrifying some visitors.

But Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, said that the quiet rooms were still a valuable facility, and asked couples to respect them.

Speaking on Monday, the first day of the tournament, she said: "It’s a really important space. So, we will be retaining it and we’ll be making sure that people are using it the right way.

"If people need space to go to pray, it’s the quiet space for that.

Read more: Just Stop Oil blamed for hours-long queues at Wimbledon as tennis fans miss out on games they paid to see

Read more: Nick Kyrgios settles legal case with Wimbledon fan he accused of being 'drunk of her mind' at final

Sally Bolton at the start of the Championships
Sally Bolton at the start of the Championships. Picture: Getty

"There is an opportunity to breastfeed in there. But we are looking for it to be used in the right way."

Visitors reported people emerging from the prayer rooms, which are at the back of Court 12, with "sheepish" smiles on their faces.

Describing one couple, one spectator said: "This couple disappeared inside, locked the door and they were gone for ages. I had time to finish two Pimms while they were in there. The sign on the door said ’engaged'.

"When they came out they were laughing away to themselves. She was in a long flowing summer dress and there was no doubt as to what they had been up to."

Wimbledon began again on Monday
Wimbledon began again on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Another described how they heard "sounds of intimacy" coming from one of the rooms.

Describing the quiet rooms in its 2023 tournament access guide, Wimbledon said: "Located in the Southern Village, this sanctuary offers guests a peaceful space to pray, meditate or just be present in the moment."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Philadelphia Shooting

Five killed and two children hurt in Philadelphia shooting

Army vehicles are seen during an Israeli military raid on the militant stronghold of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank

Palestinian attacker hurts four in Tel Aviv as Israel presses on with operation

Kate arriving at Wimbledon

Princess of Wales delights fans at Wimbledon as she drops in on Court 18 to watch British No1 Katie Boulter

Jamie Barrow has been found guilty of the murders of Fatoumatta Hydara and her daughters Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh

Neighbour guilty of murdering mum and two daughters in fire at their Nottingham flat after 'row over rubbish'

Two Irish teenagers have died on the Greek party island of Ios

Greek police probe whether two Irish teenagers who died on party island had their drinks spiked

Thames Water has been fined over £3m

Thames Water fined over £3m for pumping ‘millions of litres’ of sewage into rivers near Gatwick

Moscow

Russian military claims to have fended off Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

Journalist Elena Milashina after having medical treatment in Grozny

Masked assailants attack journalist and lawyer in Russia’s Chechnya province

Orkney councillors today vote on the islands' future

Orkney to vote on quitting UK and rejoining Norway

The average 5-year fixed mortgage rate has increased to more than 6%

More misery for homeowners as average rate for a five-year fixed mortgage reaches 6%

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg

Nato extends Jens Stoltenberg’s mandate again

UN Ukraine Russia

UK to host first UN Security Council meeting on threat of AI

Women walk out of the forest carrying wood to use for cooking in Tsavo East, Kenya

Environmentalists concerned as Kenya lifts six-year logging ban to create jobs

Greig Oliver has died in a paragliding accident

Former Scotland rugby scrum half Greig Oliver dies aged 58 in freak accident as 'two paragliders smash into each other'

Anti-Just Stop Oil measures have been blamed for Wimbledon delays

Just Stop Oil blamed for hours-long queues at Wimbledon as tennis fans miss out on games they paid to see

Stockton Rush, boss of OceanGate expeditions, died on the Titan sub with four others

'I'm worried he kills himself and others in quest to boost his ego': Ex-OceanGate worker's email about CEO Stockton Rush

Latest News

See more Latest News

Spire Yale Hospital, where the liaison took place

Nurse struck off after patient she was having sex with died 'with trousers around ankles' and she failed to call 999
The former Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government should 'act immediately' and 'ban banks closing accounts' over free speech issues
Hong Kong activist Nathan Law, centre, protests during the visit of Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to Germany in 2020

Hong Kong leader says eight pro-democracy activists ‘will be pursued for life’

Threads, from Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, is due to launch later this week

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg launches 'new Twitter' after thousands desert Elon Musk's embattled platform
Adam Price resigned from his job at the school after the incident

Married headteacher caught on CCTV having 4 hour sex session with colleague while fights broke out and staff attacked
A foundation was set up in Captain Tom's name

Captain Tom's daughter accused of using hero veteran's name to build spa and pool complex at home
The footage of the PCSO has appalled viewers

Mum-of-three 'attacked' trying to stop shoplifters blasts PCSO who refused to intervene 'as then I have to deal with it'
Government estimates suggest veteran homelessness will end this year

New hotline for homeless veterans launches across UK amid government plan to end rough sleeping this year
Supermarkets slammed for petrol prices

Plans to stop 'rip-off retailers' with fuel monitor after motorists charged extra £900m by supermarkets
Missing Teen Found

A Texas man who went missing as a teenager in 2015 has been found alive

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.

Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations
Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed
Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says
Matt Frei and Dr Liv

'Horrific' A & E scenes and a government who 'aren't listening' have forced Doctor Liv to debate a move to Australia
Tom on NHS

'Emphasis on generalist skills' will place NHS on a secure footing for the long-term says CEO of the NHS Confederation
James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan
Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit