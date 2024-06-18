Starmer refuses to rule out council tax hike, bins plans for football levy and admits he would have served under Corbyn

18 June 2024, 10:37

Sir Keir Starmer took questions from LBC listeners this morning with a few weeks until the nation goes to the polls
Sir Keir Starmer took questions from LBC listeners this morning with a few weeks until the nation goes to the polls. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has repeatedly refused to rule out council tax hikes in an exclusive phone in with LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir insisted he wouldn't write "five years worth" of plans live on the radio - but pointedly couldn't rule out hiking council levies if he gets into office.

In a phone-in with LBC's Nick Ferrari, the Labour leader defended his party's plans for a VAT raid on private schools, not scrapping the two child benefit limit, and what he would do to finally end the junior doctors strikes.

In a tough grilling from listeners, he binned plans for a levy on Premier League transfers which could have slapped millions onto club bills.

But he was forced to admit he would have served in government under Jeremy Corbyn if his predecessor had won the last election.

Sir Keir - who is the bookies favourite to become PM in just under three weeks' time - insisted that despite his party riding high in the polls, it's not all over yet.

He insisted: "The polls don't predict the future - we have to fight for every vote."

And he admitted that while taxes won't go up on working families, there will be some tax rises under his premiership.

He defended the party's spending plans if Labour come into power in three weeks' time, saying their manifesto plans are "fully costed and fully funded."

He said: "There are some tax rises, we want to get rid of non dom loopholes, private equity loopholes, we want a better windfall taxes.

"None of our plans require a tax rise, they will be based on growth."

In an hour-long session facing callers, the Labour leader:

  • Called on junior doctors to call off their imminent strikes - and insisted Labour would take a different approach
  • Defended hiking VAT on private schools - saying it was a "tough choice" and "there's not a lot of money around"
  • Hit out at Nigel Farage for not fully funding his manifesto - where he's called for the two child benefit limit to be binned
  • Faced fury from a Northern Ireland veteran over his plans to rip up the legacy act, which critics say will reopen a fresh witch-hunt
  • Revealed more of how he would push for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine

General Election LIVE: Labour leader Keir Starmer joins Nick Ferrari to take your calls

Read more: Starmer tells LBC removing ‘tax break’ for private schools is a ‘tough choice’ but ‘no magic wand’ to recruit more teachers

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during Breakfast on LBC with Nick Ferrari this morning
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during Breakfast on LBC with Nick Ferrari this morning. Picture: Alamy

He dodged questions on whether council tax could rise, saying "it would be foolish to write five years worth of budgets."

But he not rule out changes to council tax -when asked about tax rises outside Labour's manifesto plans.

Labour's Jonathan Ashworth insisted yesterday they would not change council tax bands if they get into power.

The Labour leader was asked by caller Sid in Lincolnshire if his party would look to change council tax bands or consider changing tax arrangements for private pensions, after it ruled out increasing VAT, income tax, or national insurance.

"None of our plans require tax rises over and above the ones we have set out," Sir Keir said.

Pressed on whether this would include a council tax band revaluation, he said: "What I am not going to do is sit here two-and-a-bit weeks before the election and write the budgets for the next five years.

"What I can say is that none of our plans require a tax rise, and that is for a reason, and the reason is our focus in getting our economy going, on building, on growing, on raising living standards, on creating wealth."

Asked what he meant when he said he would not raise taxes for "working people", Sir Keir said: "The person I have in my mind when I say working people is people who earn their living, rely on our services, and don't really have the ability to write a cheque when they get into trouble."

Keir Starmer declines to give a straight answer on council tax

Starmer dodged questions on whether he would have been happy to see a Labour win under Jeremy Corbyn, insisting it was "hypothetical".

But he appeared to admit he would have served in Government if they had won, saying: "If we had won, there were things I thought needed to be done."

The Labour boss also defended his position to add VAT on private school fees.

One parent phoned in to say it “feels like a super tax on me”.

Sir Keir was pushed by Nick Ferrari: “How come you know better than all these teachers?”

Sir Keir replied: “I have got nothing against private schools and I understand that a lot of parents save hard and work hard to send their children to private schools because they have real aspiration for them.

“But I also understand that all parents have aspirations for their children, including parents who send their children to a state school.

“I want to make sure every single child, wherever they come from, whatever their background has the opportunity to get on in life and feel like success belongs to them.

“It is a tough choice there isn’t a lot of money but it is a choice we have made to make sure we have the money for teachers in our state secondary schools.”

Nick Ferrari questions Keir Starmer on how Labour will pay for teachers in schools with SEND pupils

The Labour boss also revealed more of his plans to recognise the Palestinian state as part of a peace process.

He said that it would depend on an Israel that is "safe and secure" and a "viable" Palestinian state offering too.

Sir Keir told a concerned caller: "It is not safe and secure at the moment. Should we win the election, it will be part of our duty to play our full part in resolving this. I'll take up that duty.

"I'm talking to senior leaders in Israel and across Arab countries, making sure we are fully involved in those discussions."

With the Prime Minister expected to campaign in south-west England on Tuesday, Environment Secretary Steve Barclay accused Labour of treating farmers with "contempt" and stressed the Tories' commitments to increasing the farming budget and implementing a legally binding food security target.

The demands on tax follow challenges for Labour to rule out increasing capital gains tax on people's main homes and reforming council tax bands.

Labour has ruled out both policies, but the Conservatives are still keen to ask questions about whether it would countenance further tax hikes to fill what the party claims is a black hole in the opposition's spending plans.

Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

