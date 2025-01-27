Breaking News

King Charles pays tribute to Holocaust survivors on 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

King Charles III talking to members of the public during his visit the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) Krakow, to meet Holocaust survivors and hear from volunteers. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The King has arrived in Poland to pay tribute to Holocaust survivors on 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The royal was greeted on the runway by Colonel Byliniax, as he arrived at Krakow Airport, in Balice, Poland, on Monday, ahead of the commemoration event.

It comes as world leaders gathered in Poland to commemorate the anniversary.

The King is set to make history, as he attends commemorations at Auschwitz-Birkenau, marking 80 years since the liberation of the concentration camp.

It's a journey Charles has described as a "deeply personal pilgrimage" according to officials.

The commemorations are set to take place at the notorious former death camp, where 1.1 million people were murdered during the Second World War.

King Charles III is welcomed by Colonel Byliniax, as he arrives at Krakow Airport, in Balice, Poland, to attend commemorations at Auschwitz-Birkenau, marking 80 years since the liberation of the concentration camp. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Speaking from a Jewish community centre in Kracow, the King said: "The act of remembering the evils of the past remains a vital task, and in so doing, we inform our present and shape our future."

"Here in Krakow, from the ashes of the Holocaust, the Jewish community has been reborn."

Read more: King Charles to make history as he visits Auschwitz on 80th anniversary of camp's liberation

Read more: At least eight hostages to be released in ceasefire deal are dead, Hamas tells Israel

Charles added that there was "no greater symbol" of that rebirth than the community centre within which he speaks.

"In a post-Holocaust world projects such as this, this centre is how we recover our faith in humanity," he told a captive audience.

"They also show us there is much work still to be done," he added.

King Charles III (centre left) during his visit to the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) Krakow, to meet Holocaust survivors and hear from volunteers and members about the centre's support for people of all ages. Picture: Alamy

The King continued that the public should use history "to inspire us to build a kinder and more compassionate world for future generations".

"This remains the sacred task of us all."

This is a developing story.