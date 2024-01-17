Veteran Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd dies aged 73 after revealing leukemia diagnosis

Tony Lloyd has died aged 73. Picture: Alamy

Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd has died after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

The ex-Foreign Office minister who represented Rochdale since 2017 revealed he had an untreatable form of the disease last week.

Now, his family said in a statement: "We are absolutely devastated to announce the death of Sir Tony Lloyd MP, our beloved Joe', 'Dad' and 'Grandad'. He died peacefully this morning surrounded by his family, as was his wish.

"He was working until a few days before his death as his passion was helping others. He devoted his life to serving and making a difference to the lives of those he met including his constituents, colleagues, friends, and family.

"We would like to thank all the dedicated doctors, nurses, healthcare assistants and other hospital staff who have provided him with care, as well as the blood and platelet donors who gave him an extra four years of life."

Sir Tony was a Labour MP since the days of the party's opposition to Margaret Thatcher.

He was elected in 1983 and went on to become a foreign minister between 1997 and 1999, when Tony Blair took office, and later served as shadow housing minister.

He also chaired the parliamentary Labour party.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "The death of Sir Tony Lloyd today is a terrible loss. I know the entire Labour Party, and many beyond the Party, join me in sending our deepest condolences to Tony's wife, Judith, his children, Siobhan, Angharad, Kieron and Ali, and his granddaughters, Carmen and Carys.

"Like them, we will remember his deep commitment to Labour values and his decency. We will always be grateful for his dedication to public life, his devotion to his country and his desire to make the world a better, fairer place. In the Labour Party, we will honour his legacy of service to others and his commitment to justice.

"May he rest in peace."

Prime minister Rishi Sunak said: "Very sad news.

"My thoughts are with Sir Tony’s family, friends and the people of Manchester to whom he was devoted throughout his life.

"May he rest in peace."