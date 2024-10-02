'Leave the blooming country': James Heappey tells Brits to take government advice and leave Lebanon

Former Minister for the Armed Forces, James Heappey urges British Nationals to follow government advice and leave Lebanon. Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

Former Minister for the Armed Forces, James Heappey urges British Nationals to follow government advice and leave Lebanon, saying "leave the blooming country".

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the former Minister for the Armed Forces said: "When the foreign secretary, the defence secretary and the Prime Minister of the day tell you to leave a country, leave the blooming country."

He said that "the Foreign Office travel advice had been 'don't be there for six months' or a year or so beforehand"

Heappey offered solidarity to the current UK government, as he believes they are doing as much as they can and are being wrongly criticised by the media

He said that he has been criticised numerous times in his previous role with the Ministry of Defence, during evacuation procedures "in the midst of a crisis that we couldn't control".

In an address to Britain yesterday, the Prime Minister Kier Starmer said: "I want to repeat my advice to British nationals who are still in Lebanon:

"You must leave now. You should register your presence with government officials on our website.

"We have a charter flight. We're doing everything we can to get people out. But the situation is extremely volatile, so if you have the means to leave, the time is now. Do not wait."

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Makes A Statement On Situation In The Middle East. Picture: Getty

James Heapey was the Minister for Armed Forces for four years, and navigated the British evacuation of Afghanistan in August 2021.

The evacuation - also known as Operation Pitting - saw over 15,000 Afghans and British nationals flown out of the country in August 2021, following the Taliban's takeover.

The conversation comes after Israeli troops operate within Lebanese borders. IDF special forces have been deployed to ‘dismantle’ Hezbollah’s military capabilities “preventing it from carrying out another Oct 7-style attack”, the IDF said.

People check the destruction at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, October 2, 2024. Picture: Getty

Nearly 200 rockets were launched by Iran towards Israel on Tuesday evening, according to Israel's army radio.

It is understood that British RAF Jets were involved in the Defence Operation.