Lewis Goodall clashes with Wes Streeting, accusing Labour of 'pure factionalism' over Diane Abbott

29 May 2024, 11:28 | Updated: 29 May 2024, 11:40

Lewis Goodall clashes with Wes Streeting over Diane Abbott

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Lewis Goodall has hit out at the 'factionalism' of the Labour Party's internal processes when it comes to Diane Abbott.

The conversation comes after veteran Labour MP Diane Abbott said she was "dismayed" at the prospect she could be banned from standing for the party as a row over her position distracted from Sir Keir Starmer's pitch to voters on the NHS.

Speaking to LBC during an hour-long phone-in, Labour's Wes Streeting hit back at claims the his party's internal processes when it came to Ms Abbott were 'factionalism.'

Lewis asked Mr Streeting if he thought the current saga with Ms Abbott presented the Labour Party in the best light.

“Do you think what's happening at the moment with the Labour Party's internal processes and Diane Abbott shows the Labour Party in the best light?”

The Labour frontbencher said he was “not entirely sure what's happened” and claimed not to have seen a tweet from Diane Abbott.

"To be honest this is why so many of the questions I've had on the morning media round are pretty futile because we've had claim and counter-claim, Diane Abbott herself in her statement seems to be referring to media reports that she's been barred so I'm certainly not clear what's happened here," Mr Streeting said.

Adding, "It is right that Labour's disciplinary processes are independent - in terms of her candidacy, I don't know what the situation is, I'm sure we're going to hear about that at some point today."

Labour's Wes Streeting was speaking to LBC's Lewis Goodall
Labour's Wes Streeting was speaking to LBC's Lewis Goodall. Picture: LBC

Lewis asked if this would not be a “good opportunity for the Labour Party and for its shadow ministers, to actually finally clarify what's happening rather than hiding behind a so-called independent report?”

Lewis added that they both knew it was a process that would “ultimately be to the leader” to decide.

Mr Streeting said Labour’s processes were “independent” but Lewis hit back at these claims.

“Ohh, come on. We all know they're not really independent. We all know that ultimately, in the end, it is up to the leader.”

After a further exchange, Mr Streeting said he had “enormous respect for Diane Abbott and everything that she has achieved and the trail that she has blazed as Britain's first black Woman MP, despite our political disagreements.”

But, Lewis shot back to say “your party is not treating her with much respect, though, is it?”

"Do you understand why it is that many people look at the Labour Party's internal processes and look at how Diane Abbott has been treated, vis a vis some of your other colleagues and just see a completely bent process?”

“They see that some people are allowed back into the party for saying things which are arguably worse and that the process seems to be different.”

“The truth is, and we all know this. I know this. You know it. It's pure factionalism. All this is about in the Labour Party is pure factionalism. If Diane Abbott were in Keir Starmer's faction, she'd be allowed to stand again. And we both know that.”

The possibility that Ms Abbott, who in 1987 became the first black woman elected to Parliament, could be blocked from standing is the latest sign of Sir Keir's willingness to pick a fight with the party left.
The possibility that Ms Abbott, who in 1987 became the first black woman elected to Parliament, could be blocked from standing is the latest sign of Sir Keir's willingness to pick a fight with the party left.

Ms Abbott initially appeared to confirm she had been blocked from standing, but then said she was upset about "numerous reports" suggesting she had been barred.

She had the Labour whip suspended in April 2023 pending an investigation after she suggested Jewish, Irish and Traveller people experience prejudice, but not racism.

The whip was restored on Tuesday, but Ms Abbott appeared to believe she had been barred from standing in Stoke Newington and Hackney on July 4.

"Although the whip has been restored, I am banned from standing as a Labour candidate," she told the the media.

But she later wrote on social media: "I am very dismayed that numerous reports suggest I have been barred as a candidate."

A Labour source suggested her claim to have been banned from standing for the party might be an attempt to "bounce" leaders into a deal ahead of a meeting of the ruling National Executive Committee (NEC).

The source said: "The NEC is due to finalise candidate endorsements on Tuesday.

"I think this may be an attempt to bounce Loto (Leader of the Opposition's Office) into some sort of deal."

Ms Abbott said she was "delighted to have the Labour whip restored and to be a member of the PLP (Parliamentary Labour Party).

In an indication she would not follow her ally Jeremy Corbyn and stand as an independent, she said: "I will be campaigning for a Labour victory."

Ex-Labour leader Mr Corbyn is launching his own campaign against his former party in Islington North later on Wednesday.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said Ms Abbott was a "trailblazer" but it is a "decision for the Labour Party's National Executive Committee" whether she can stand.

He said: "I have no idea (of) the basis upon which the decision is made."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has urged Labour to be "transparent" about Ms Abbott's position.

