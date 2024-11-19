Liam Payne's funeral to take place tomorrow with all four One Direction bandmates expected to pay their respects

Liam Payne's funeral is set to take place tomorrow with all four One Direction bandmates expected to pay their respects. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Liam Payne's funeral is set to take place tomorrow with all four One Direction bandmates expected to pay their respects.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Payne died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last month.

Emergency services had been called on the day Payne fell at the Casa Sur Hotel to a "guest who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and who had destroyed some objects in the room".

One Direction stars Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik are expected to attend the funeral.

Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy and Simon Cowell are also set to pay their respects alongside the popstar's family.

Argentine authorities have charged three people in connection with Payne's death - someone who was close to Payne, a hotel employee and a suspected drug dealer.

Argentinian prosecutors said the trio have been charged with "abandonment of a person followed by death" and the "supply and facilitation of narcotics".

Read more: Liam Payne's tragic death following tragic fall from hotel in Argentina - what we know so far

Read more: Pink Floyd's Dave Gilmour tries to sell £10m mansion but admin error means he doesn't own it

After Payne's death, his bandmates said that they miss hm "terribly".

They said in a statement: "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say."

But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

"For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us."We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."