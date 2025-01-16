Linda Nolan's ‘heartbroken’ sister reveals singer's unexpected cause of death following cancer battle

16 January 2025, 18:23 | Updated: 16 January 2025, 18:52

Linda Nolan is evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother House at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood.
Linda Nolan is evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother House at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Linda Nolan's "heartbroken" sister has opened up on the loss of her sibling, revealing the star's death was not the result of cancer.

Family revealed the star's final hours were filled with "love and comfort", as the family paid their respects to the singer.

Linda Nolan passed away aged 65 on Wednesday, with the star's well documented battle with breast cancer believed to be the reason.

However, in a social media post on Thursday, the star's sister, Maureen, revealed the star had died from pneumonia.

On Thursday, her sister Maureen took to the star's instagram page to share nostalgic photos of the siblings.

The accompanying caption read: "Our beautiful @thelindanolan left us yesterday, so much to say not sure where or if I can start, countless memories, countless laughs, and constant support when you really needed it, I am heartbroken as we all are, just so sad [heartbroken emojis].

"I would just like to say, to all the people out there who felt inspired by Linda, she didn’t the big C didn’t actually get her.

"She contracted double pneumonia over Christmas and New Year and because of her immune system it was one battle too much. So please keep hopeful and strong if you are suffering, she lasted nearly 20 yrs with one cancer or another, and so can you."

The beloved popstar, TV presenter and columnist was diagnosed with cancer over 20 years ago and spoke candidly about the condition.

She was side by side with her sisters when she passed on Wednesday morning and was said to be full of "love and comfort."

Nolans, who had their record 'Dressed to Kill' thrown out of the top 100 pop chart. (left to right) Linda Nolan, Anne Nolan, Bernie Nolan, Coleen Nolan, and Maureen Nolan.
Nolans, who had their record 'Dressed to Kill' thrown out of the top 100 pop chart. (left to right) Linda Nolan, Anne Nolan, Bernie Nolan, Coleen Nolan, and Maureen Nolan. Picture: Alamy

The Irish star was part of the family group The Nolans, which also included her sisters Coleen, Maureen, Bernie, Denise and Anne.

In a statement, her manager Dermot McNamara said: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist.

"As a member of The Nolans, one of the most successful girl groups of all time, Linda achieved global success; becoming the first Irish act to sell over a million records worldwide; touring the world and selling over 30 million records, with hits such as Gotta Pull Myself Together, Attention to Me and the iconic disco classic I'm In The Mood for Dancing.

"Her distinctive voice and magnetic stage presence brought joy to fans around the world, securing her place as an icon of British and Irish entertainment.

This breaking story is being updated.

