LIVE: Gatwick Airport South Terminal evacuated after 'suspicious item found'
22 November 2024, 11:59 | Updated: 22 November 2024, 12:01
Air travellers are facing chaos at Gatwick airport after the South Terminal was evacuated due to a 'security incident'.
A spokesman for the airport said in a statement: "A large part of the south terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.
"Passengers will not be able to enter the south terminal while this is ongoing.
"Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority."
Flights leaving south terminal
Flights continue to depart from the south terminal, but are only carrying passengers who had passed through security before the incident began.
Security incident ongoing
In a statement Gatwick Airport said: "Thank you for your patience while we deal with a security incident at the South Terminal," it says.
"While this continues, please contact your airline for flight status updates."
Stranded passengers being held in underground car park
LBC has just spoken to Deborah, a stranded passenger at Gatwick.
She said people are being held in the underground level of the car park and have "no idea" when they'll be allowed in the terminal.
Deborah also said that passengers are being given foil blankets and handed water by staff.
She also told LBC that security staff told them that the evacuation was necessary because of the discovery of 'a suspicious package' and that a specialist team is being brought in to deal with it.
Armed police are also on the scene.
Passengers allowed to exit planes but airport still on lockdown
Rail services to Gatwick suspended
National Rail is advising passengers to avoid travelling to Gatwick Airport station while the incident is ongoing.
"Services are able to run through the station and area but will not call at Gatwick airport at this time.
"Please avoid travelling to the station whilst this incident is ongoing," it says.
"This is expected to continue until approximately 14:00 GMT."
The Gatwick Express from central London is also suspended.
Southern Rail has also advised passengers to avoid travelling to Gatwick.
Evacuees have been given emergency blankets to protect themselves from the cold
"General panic feeling"
We have been speaking with passengers at Gatwick about how they're feeling.
One passenger told LBC that there is a "general panic feeling" in the terminal.
She also said that someone had set off "an alarm in the disabled toilets" which caused people to "sprint away."
Another passenger, David Meyer, told LBC that he felt calm while waiting at his gate.
He said: "The main part of Gatwick departures has been evacuated into the piers leading to gates.
"All pretty well organised and staff are rushing round pointing people to gates as their flights are called."
US embassy also evacuated after 'suspicious' package found
Earlier today the US Embassy in London went on lockdown as police investigated a 'suspect package'.
The Met Police said in a statement: Local authorities are investigating a suspicious package outside the U.S. Embassy in London.
Met Police are present and have closed Ponton Road out of an abundance of caution.
We will provide further updates when available. Please monitor @metpoliceuk for update
More than 300 flights scheduled to depart from Gatwick today
316 flights are scheduled to depart from Gatwick Airport today, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.
That's 60,650 seats in total but not necessarily that many people due to empty seats.
318 flights are set to arrive in the airport, but this data also includes the North terminal, which is currently unaffected by the incident.