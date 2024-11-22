Live

LIVE: Gatwick Airport South Terminal evacuated after 'suspicious item found'

Gatwick airport. Picture: Social media

By Katy Ronkin

Air travellers are facing chaos at Gatwick airport after the South Terminal was evacuated due to a 'security incident'.

A spokesman for the airport said in a statement: "A large part of the south terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.

"Passengers will not be able to enter the south terminal while this is ongoing.

"Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority."

