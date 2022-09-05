Who's in and who's out of Cabinet: What Liz Truss' top team could look like

Liz Truss is set to reshuffle her top team. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

It's official - Liz Truss will be the UK's next Prime Minister.

The current Foreign Secretary beat rival Rishi Sunak to the top job, receiving over 81,000 votes from Tory party members.

She will go to Balmoral on Tuesday to be formally appointed by the Queen.

Appointing her top team will be high on her list of priorities once she is officially Prime Minister.

Here's what Liz Truss' Cabinet could look like.

Chancellor of the Exchequer

The role of the government's chief financial minister is more important than ever as the UK faces a worsening cost of living crisis and the looming threat of a prolonged recession.

Currently held by Nadhim Zahawi, who replaced Rishi Sunak and called on Boris Johnson to resign less than two days later, the role of Chancellor is widely expected to go to Kwasi Kwarteng.

Mr Kwarteng has been the Business and Energy Secretary since January 2021. He is a long-time political ally of Ms Truss.

Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to be the UK's next Chancellor. Picture: Alamy

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

The person put in charge of administering the estates and rents of the Duchy of Lancaster - a private estate owned by the sovereign - could go to Lord Frost.

He was another one who backed Ms Truss early on, in particular highlighting her efforts to make a success of Brexit.

Staunch Truss-supporter Lord Frost could be the new Chancellor to the Duchy of Lancaster. Picture: Alamy

Foreign Secretary

With Foreign Secretary being Liz Truss' old role, this is a job that is definitely up for grabs.

It is widely expected to go to James Cleverly. A Brexiteer, he was made Education Secretary after Michelle Donelan resigned two days after being appointed.

It is thought he could be assisted by Tom Tugendhat as a Minister of State. Mr Tugendhat was knocked out of the Tory leadership race in the third round, and has backed Ms Truss since.

James Cleverly could take Liz Truss' old job. Picture: Alamy

Home Secretary

Currently leading policing and national border security efforts as Home Secretary is Priti Patel.

Having been in office since 2019, Ms Patel did not publicly declare support for either Ms Truss or Mr Sunak, thought to be an attempt to remain in her role regardless of who won.

But on Monday night she announced she would quit the role when Boris Johnson formally resigns on Tuesday.

Suella Braverman, another early casualty of the Tory leadership contest who was quick to back Ms Truss, is widely expected to take her place.

Suella Braverman, who also stood to be the UK's next PM, could be the new Home Secretary. Picture: Alamy

Health Secretary

There are a number of possibilities to replace Steve Barclay as Health Secretary.

Current Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, another of Ms Truss' loyal supporters, is one of them.

But there is also a possibility he could return to his role as Education Secretary, where he served from September 2021 until he was made Chancellor in July 2022.

Another possibility for Health Secretary is current Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey, who is a close friend of Ms Truss.

Current Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi could be appointed Health Secretary. Picture: Alamy

Education Secretary

Mr Zahawi is a possible contender, as well as Kemi Badenoch. Ms Badenoch and Ms Truss are aligned on a number of policy issues, not least in their views on trans people.

She stood to be the next Prime Minister but backed Liz Truss after being eliminated in the fourth round of voting.

Ms Badenoch could also become Transport Secretary.

Kemi Badenoch could be handed the reins of the education or transport departments. Picture: Alamy

Environment Secretary

International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena could become the next Environment Secretary, replacing George Eustice.

Ranil Jayawardena could be the new Environment Secretary. Picture: Alamy

Transport Secretary

If she is not appointed Education Secretary, Kemi Badenoch could replace Grant Shapps as Transport Secretary.

Another possibility is Michelle Donelan, who has previously served as Higher Education Minister, Universities Minister, Government Whip, and - for less than 48 hours - Education Secretary.

Michelle Donelan could replace Grant Shapps as Transport Secretary. Picture: Alamy

Culture Secretary

It is thought there are currently no plans to replace Nadine Dorries as Culture Secretary.

However, if Boris Johnson awards her with a peerage - widely reported as a possibility, that would trigger a by-election in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency - Ms Truss will need to put a new person in charge of Britain's arts and culture, media and tourism.

A possible replacement is Penny Mordaunt, although the fact she came third in the Tory leadership race puts her at a disadvantage as she openly clashed with Ms Truss on a number of issues.

Nadine Dorries is expected to remain on as Culture Secretary - unless she is moved to the House of Lords. Picture: Alamy

Defence Secretary

Ben Wallace is another Cabinet member who is not currently expected to be replaced.

Popular among party members and Tory MPs alike, he is also a possibility for Ms Truss' deputy Prime Minister. If he remains as Defence Secretary, he could be assisted by Penny Mordaunt.

Well-liked MP Ben Wallace is expected to remain as Defence Secretary. Picture: Alamy

Who's gone?

A number of big names are not currently expected to be given a role in the next Cabinet.

Ms Truss' leadership rival Rishi Sunak is not set for a Cabinet post. A number of his vocal supporters including Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Steve Barclay, Grant Shapps, George Eustice and Mark Spencer are also not in the running for a Cabinet role.