Man cries ‘it’s the end of my life’ after being fatally stabbed in London market ‘machete’ attack

Officers were called to reports of a number of people stabbed at East Street Market in Walworth on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A man who was killed in a stabbing in south London cried: “I’m gone, it's the end of my life,” according to reports.

Officers were called to reports of a number of people stabbed at East Street Market in Walworth at about 10:40 GMT on Sunday.

Three injured people were found with one man dying at the scene. The two other people - a man and a woman - were taken to hospital for treatment and their condition is unknown.

A man, believed to be in his 60s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Three injured people were found with one man dying at the scene. Picture: Alamy

One stallholder comforted the fatally wounded victim, who reportedly said: “I’m gone, it's the end of my life,” after being stabbed.

They said another stallholder fought off the attacker with a metal bar.

The fabric shop owner told The Sun: “There was a guy running through the market with a huge knife attacking people at random.

“The man stabbed one man in the stomach.

"There was blood everywhere. The victim shouted, ‘I am gone. It’s the end of my life’ and collapsed and died.

“A jam stall guy fought the attacker off with a metal bar. He saved lots of lives.”

A man, believed to be in his 60s, was arrested at the scene. Picture: Alamy

Fruit stall holder Nihad Osmam, 27, said there was “chaos” in the market, with stalls abandoned.

Commander Peter Stevens said: “Tragically, a man lost his life this morning, and officers are working hard to establish exactly what happened and to provide support to his family. My thoughts and sincere sympathies are with them, and with the other people injured.

"One man was rapidly arrested by officers responding to the incident. At present, although enquiries are ongoing, nobody else is sought."