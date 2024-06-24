Manchester Airport flights to 'run as usual' on Monday after mass cancellations following power cut

24 June 2024, 08:01

Manchester Airport
Manchester Airport. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Flights to and from Manchester Airport are set to run as normal from Monday, after mass disruption caused by a power cut on Sunday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By lunchtime on Sunday, 66 outbound flights (25% of all departures) and 50 inbound journeys (18% of all arrivals) were axed. The airport had said no flights were departing from terminals one and two.

But airport bosses said in a statement on Sunday that they were not anticipating any "further disruption" for Monday.

The statement continued: "Airlines will be in touch with passengers to rearrange cancelled flights as we work with airlines, their baggage handling agents and other partners to make sure passengers whose bags did not make it onto their flights are reunited with their belongings as soon as possible.

A statement said: "We would like to apologise to all those affected by the disruption in Terminals 1 and 2 today.

"Tomorrow's schedule is expected to run as usual with no further disruption so passengers should plan to travel to the airport as normal, checking in two hours ahead of their flight for short-haul, and three hours for long-haul.

"It is always advisable to check the status of your flight before you travel to the airport."

"We thank passengers for their patience today and we would also like to thank all of our staff, airlines and onsite partners for their hard work and resilience."

Now, the airport has announced they are "in the process of resuming operations" and "expect flights to restart during the remainder of this afternoon and evening."

They added that "It remains important that passengers check with their airlines before travelling" and that flights departing tomorrow "should be unaffected".

It follows Chris Woodroofe, the airport’s managing director, delivering an apology from outside the terminal: “My sincere, personal apologies to every single passenger who has been impacted by what has gone on at Manchester Airport today.”

He said there had been a “big power spike” which had knocked out the airport’s electrical system and led to a backup of aircrafts at the terminal with "no space to park" for inbound aircraft.

In a social media post on Sunday, the airport said no flights would be departing from terminals one and two "until further notice" following the outage, which hit systems in the early hours of the morning.

It advised passengers due to travel from those terminals not to go to the airport and to contact their airlines for up-to-date information.

Those due to fly from terminal three were told to go to the airport as normal, unless advised otherwise by their airline, after some earlier departures were delayed.

There have been instances where some people's baggage was not on flights.

As part of his statement, Mr Woodroofe added the surge had "damaged some really key equipment for our departures security and our departures baggage systems.

“That has meant both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 haven’t been able to depart aircraft today and as a result we haven’t been able to have aircraft arrive as arrivals as there is no space to park those aircraft on the airfield.”

He continued: “The good news is we very much expect this to be recovered over the afternoon and evening so we are back to normal operations tomorrow.”

Airline easyJet, which operates flights from terminal one, said there were "very long queues" for security and disruption to hold baggage processing, meaning passengers could board flights only with cabin luggage.

It said: "Although outside of our control, we would like to apologise for any inconvenience experienced as a result.

"We are doing all we can and working closely with the airport team to minimise the disruption."

Meanwhile, a number of arriving flights were being diverted to other airports.

One Singapore Airlines flight arriving from Houston in Texas had to go to London Heathrow while another, which came in from Singapore, was forced to land at London Gatwick.

An Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport was diverted to Birmingham Airport.

The airport said: "We apologise for any inconvenience and aim to restore normal service as soon as possible."

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: "Following a site-wide power outage at Manchester Airport, baggage systems are currently not operational.

"Our teams are working closely with the airport authorities and are keeping our customers up to date with the latest information.

"Virgin Atlantic flights are currently departing but may be subject to minor delays."

Travel expert Simon Calder with the latest on Manchester airport power cut

The airport said it is unable to give a timeframe on when it will be able to get services back up and running at normal speeds.

Inbound flights are less affected by the huge power cut, though there have been some delays at Border Control.

Airlines will organise onward journeys for passengers whose flights are cancelled.

Travel expert Simon Calder told LBC's Henry Riley earlier this morning: "The vast majority of passengers will be using Terminals 1 and 2.

"There are crowds of many thousands of people. They've been there since the early hours."

He added that a "whole swathe of flights" will be cancelled.

"People on their way to the airport will get a message saying 'your flight isn't going'."

Park Guell by Antoni Gaudi, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona announces plans to ban holiday rentals for tourists from 2028

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after body pulled from lake at holiday park

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after body pulled from lake at holiday park

Live
Keir Starmer on the campaign trail.

General Election LIVE: Labour to 'simplify' gender transition process as betting scandal puts pressure on Sunak

Heat health alert to be issued for most of England as temperatures to soar amid fears for NHS

Heat health alert to be issued for most of England as temperatures to soar amid fears for NHS

Boris Johnson blasts Nigel Farage for spreading 'Kremlin propaganda' over Russian invasion of Ukraine

Boris Johnson blasts Nigel Farage for spreading 'Kremlin propaganda' over Russian invasion of Ukraine

Scotland knocked out of Euro 2024 following Hungary's 100th-minute goal as collision sees star stretchered off

Scotland knocked out of Euro 2024 following Hungary's 100th-minute goal as collision sees star stretchered off

Election betting scandal widens to include 'family and friends' of senior Tories

Election betting scandal widens to include 'family and friends' of senior Tories

Terror in Russia: Gunmen open fire at synagogue and Orthodox churches killing 15 police officers

Terror in Russia: Gunmen open fire at synagogue and Orthodox churches killing 15 police officers

Investigator who probed Nicola Bulley offers services to Jay Slater's family as search targets remote buildings

Investigator who probed Nicola Bulley offers services to Jay Slater's family as search targets remote buildings

M50 motorway Dublin

'Miracle' as schoolboy, 12, 'lucky to be alive' after toppling from toilet of moving coach onto motorway

Exclusive
'I just had to disappear': Carol Vorderman shares how grief led her to run away following death of Richard Whiteley

'I just had to disappear': Carol Vorderman shares how grief led her to run away following death of Richard Whiteley

Alan Hansan

Ex-Liverpool captain Alan Hansen discharged from hospital

Flights from Manchester Airport 'expected to resume' on Sunday as travel boss apologises for mass cancellations

Flights from Manchester Airport 'expected to resume' on Sunday as travel boss apologises for mass cancellations

The highest temperatures of the summer are expected this week

Yellow heat-health alerts signal warm weather for most of England as temperatures to hit 30C

Passengers have been queuing for hours at Manchester Airport

All flights from two terminals at Manchester Airport cancelled as passengers urged not to travel

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice

Amanda Abbington forced to call police after being bombarded with death threats from troll fans of Giovanni Pernice

Robert Buckland has split from the PM and Home Secretary

Senior Tory splits from PM and Home Secretary as he calls for those involved in betting scandal to be suspended
James Cleverly joined LBC for Sunday with Lewis Goodall

Conservative candidate who described Rwanda policy as ‘crap’ did so to ‘shock his audience’, Home Secretary says
Jay

Jay Slater's father and brother make emotional pleas for return of the missing teenager

Michael Gove

Betting scandal as bad for Tories as Partygate, Michael Gove warns

42C heat has hit Europe this week

Extreme weather hits holiday hotspots in Europe with 42C heat and ‘meteo-tsunami’ as Brits warned before booking trip
Home Secretary, James Cleverly

General Election LIVE: Cleverly tells LBC Sunak is 'right' not to suspend Conservatives involved in betting scandal
Passengers have been queuing for hours at Manchester Airport

Passengers flying through Terminals 1 and 2 at Manchester Airport told ‘do not travel’ after huge power cut
Jay Slater's mum issues desperate plea after Spanish police reject help in search for missing Brit

Jay Slater's mum issues desperate plea after Spanish police reject help in search for missing Brit
Zelensky says Farage 'infected by Putinism' as Reform leader doubles down on Ukraine comments

Zelensky says Farage 'infected by Putinism' as Reform leader doubles down on Ukraine comments
Another top Tory official investigated over 'dozens of bets placed on election' but denies wrongdoing

Another top Tory official investigated over 'dozens of bets placed on election' but denies wrongdoing

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Taylor Swift poses with the Royal Family

Taylor Swift takes selfie with William, George and Charlotte - as Prince of Wales spotted dancing away to ‘Shake It Off’
Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle

Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle
Frustrated Queen Camilla puts on animated display at Ascot as she watches races with King Charles

Frustrated Queen Camilla puts on animated display at Ascot as she watches races with King Charles

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

